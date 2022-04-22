Call of Duty Vanguard Season 3 Classified Arms: New maps, new equipment, and more

Call of Duty: Vanguard is steadily moving towards their Season 3 post-Pacific update. The new season, known as "Classified Arms," has a lot of content for the players to enjoy.

Some of the new content for Vanguard includes new maps and weapons. Even the inclusion of King Kong and Godzilla has also been confirmed with the new update on April 27 for Warzone. Players should expect a monstrous season from Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software.

Every details of new content in Call of Duty Vanguard Season 3 Classified Arms

Although the update for Warzone will drop on April 27, the same will arrive a day earlier for Call of Duty: Vangaurd, i.e. on April 26, 2022. The release time on both days will be at 9 AM PT, 9:30 PM IST, 12 PM EST, and 1 AM JST.

With Season 3, a plethora of changes will be brought to Vanguard to freshen up the ongoing meta, making room for something new in the game.

All the map and equipment changes arriving with Season 3 Classified Arms in Call of Duty Vanguard

New maps: Mayhem (launch) and Sphere (in-season)

The Mayhem map will be inspired by a 1950s movie set and will be made for fast-paced combat. Players will need to move quickly and take center stage in this warehouse-turned-mock city. It will have multiple destructible elements throughout the bite-sized replication of a scrambled metropolis.

The Sphere map will be located beneath the elevation of a coal mine as a hidden weapons lab filled with secrets. It will also feature a small-sized map with dual layers having adequate interior space to ensure fast-paced and close-quarter combat. More details will be revealed later this season.

New Equipment "Trophy System"

The "Trophy System" Field Upgrade will be included with the new season of Vanguard. It is a prototype of a modern portable defense tool, intercepting Frag Grenades, Sticky Bombs, and No. 69 Stun Grenades mid-air. This helps neutralize the lethal equipment before they reach the area around the Trophy System.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



#Vanguard | bit.ly/S3TrophySystem A Field Upgrade that Call of Duty players know well, the Trophy System, is coming to Multiplayer A Field Upgrade that Call of Duty players know well, the Trophy System, is coming to Multiplayer 🏆 #Vanguard | bit.ly/S3TrophySystem https://t.co/B7Vn0jF39J

Unlike previous seasons, no Battle Pass progress will be required to use the Trophy System as it will be available to all Vanguard players from day one itself.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 3 will bring new Weapon Blueprints, new Ranked Season, and Camos

The new competitive season in Vanguard will include two new fully configured Weapon Blueprints: one for SMG and one for Assault Rifle. Two black and orange camos will also be available for unlock that can be used on every weapon in Vanguard and Warzone.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Start your grind and climb to the top with the new Ranked Season 3 kicking off.



Battle against the competition to earn new Weapon Blueprints, charms, emblems, and more 🥇



#Vanguard | bit.ly/S3RankedRewards Start your grind and climb to the top with the new Ranked Season 3 kicking off.Battle against the competition to earn new Weapon Blueprints, charms, emblems, and more 🥇 📈 Start your grind and climb to the top with the new Ranked Season 3 kicking off. Battle against the competition to earn new Weapon Blueprints, charms, emblems, and more 🥇#Vanguard | bit.ly/S3RankedRewards https://t.co/70uTiBsvPb

Progress in Ranked will also unlock new Charms, Emblems, and more. These will be rewarded in the form of incentives to get on the ladder for a fresh start. Players’ Skill Ratings and Skill Divisions will be reset and they need to start from scratch.

A new Call of Duty League Midseason Pack will come in Season 3, where players might be able to show-off a pro player’s signature on their weapon in Ranked mode.

The new update for Vanguard will be released on April 26 at 9 AM PT, 9:30 PM IST, 12 PM EST, and 1 AM JST.

Edited by Saman