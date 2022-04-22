Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone: Season 3 Classified Arms - All the weapons coming this season

Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard just released the patch notes for the new season. The third season of Warzone and Vanguard is called Classified Arms and it’s been teased as a 'monster update' for Call of Duty.

Activision has been teasing about their big reveal for quite some time now. With the announcement of the much-anticipated event Operation Monarch, Activision is taking a big leap in season 3 of Warzone and Vanguard.

In a recent tweet, Activision declassified a lot of information about their upcoming season.

Furthermore, Activision has already released a teaser of their collaboration with Godzilla and Kong, the most iconic monster duo in cinematic history. With this addition, fans are more excited than ever.

With a new battle pass, updated POI (points of interest), exclusive weapons and the two titans’ rampage, season 3 is coming with a bang.

Four new classified Arms are coming in Warzone and Vanguard season 3

Call of Duty is known for its massive weapon collection. Activision adds new weapons every season. The arsenal is getting bigger and better with the four new classified arms, including two weapons in the Battle Pass.

Let’s dive into the patch notes and see which weapons are coming in season 3, Classified.

M1916

M1916 Marksman Rifle (Image via Activision)

This marksman rifle is coming on launch and is included in the Battle Pass. This semi-automatic rifle can inflict a great deal of damage. This gun might be a part of the Warzone meta anytime soon with its immense fire rate.

The M1916 rifle is mostly viable in long-range. It also has a large two-shot kill, but that’s only available in Vanguard multiplayer. According to the patch notes, the recoil can be a little difficult to control, but with proper handling, we will see more about this gun in season 3, Classified.

Nikita AVT

Nikita AVT Assault Rifle (Image Via Activision)

The next new collection in the arsenal is the Nikita ATV. Activision claims that this assault rifle will have the fastest fire rate in Vanguard history in the latest patch notes.

This gun is mainly made for combat in mid-to long-range. However, fans can expect that, with some tweaks, this gun will also be a great choice at close range.

Like M1916, this gun also has a great recoil, but again, with the correct attachments and proper control, this gun will probably dominate the Warzone for a few weeks.

This gun has also been added to the Battle Pass and is available from the launch.

Sledgehammer

Sledgehammer Melee weapon (Image Via Activision)

The Junkyard Jet Sledgehammer's melee weapon is not included in the Battle Pass and is coming to the Store Bundle in the latter part of the season. There will also be a new melee-based challenge in mid-season and this weapon can be acquired through that.

H4 Blixen

Last on the roster is H4 Blixen. Activision hasn’t revealed much about this SMG in the patch notes. However, it seems to use a 9 x 19 mm cartridge and will have the same build as the Sten and the PPSH - 41.

Fans can expect this gun to be a great option in both Warzone and Vanguard in the upcoming seasons.

Later in the season, this gun can be obtained through challenges or Store Bundle.

With the launch of Classified Arms, fans will see massive changes in both calls of Duty Warzone and Vanguard. The new seasonal update is set to release on April 27.

