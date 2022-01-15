Call of Duty League announces official schedule for 2022 season

The Call of Duty League has struggled to get off the ground since Vanguard launched in late 2021. Players and fans alike have been patiently waiting for the off-season to come to an end, and that time has finally come with an announcement of the 2022 season schedule.

Along with all of the schedules for the majority of the season, the CDL has revealed details such as LANs and Majors to anticipate. However, many of the in-person events are subject to change due to the ongoing pandemic. Regardless of future changes, the CDL schedule should give players a great idea of what's to come.

The Call of Duty League 2022 schedule detailed

The full schedule for the season is here. (Image via Call of Duty League)

Before any of the scheduled events take place in the Call of Duty League, there is a Kickoff Classic set to initiate the season. The Kickoff Classic will take place at Esports Stadium Arlington on January 21, 2022.

All 12 teams will compete in the event and the tournament will run until January 23, 2022. After the Kickoff Classic comes to an end, the 2022 season in the CDL can truly begin.

So far, there are four Majors planned for the 2022 season. There will be a Midseason split and Championship weekend to end the Vanguard Call of Duty season overall. Every Major event is essentially set up the same way as the season progresses.

Teams will face off in a series of online qualifiers for about two weeks in each split. Once the online qualifiers conclude, the CDL teams will face off at a LAN event.

The four LAN tournaments that are paired with the Majors are labeled with different CDL team names. While the events may be sponsored by those teams, the locations are yet to be announced.

When is the first Major for the Call of Duty League 2022 season?

After the Kickoff Classic ends for the CDL, the online qualifiers will be next as part of the first Major split. Online qualifiers will run from February 4 to February 20, 2022. After teams qualify and play through their own games, they will move on to the first Major LAN event.

The OpTic Texas LAN event, which is the first LAN tournament of the official season, will take place on March 3, 2022. Fans can watch the event all the way to March 6, 2022 when the tournament comes to an end.

