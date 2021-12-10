FaZe Simp and LAG Asim call out OpTic Texas for playing COD Warzone instead of attending CDL meeting

Chris " FaZe Simp" Lehr and Obaid "LAG Asim" Asim called out the OpTic Texas COD team for not attending a CDL (Call of Duty League) meeting.

Recently, Activision Blizzard organized a CDL meeting to discuss the future of the league as well as its 2022 season. Los Angeles Guerrilla professional Austin "SlasheR" Liddicoat initially mocked the OpTic Texas team for not attending the meeting.

Following suit, FaZe Simp and SlasheR’s LAG teammate Asim both got into the action and teased the OpTic Texas members. Instead of attending the meeting, the OpTic Texas team were playing on COD: Vanguard’s Caldera map.

Chloe 💙 @ChloeCOD_ Live footage of pros in the CDL meeting Live footage of pros in the CDL meeting https://t.co/9dBJehc6qp

FaZe Simp and LAG Asim humorously call out OpTic Texas members for skipping CDL meeting, wonder if Caldera map is that good

The CDL meeting in question dealt with the 2022’s edition of the Call of Duty League. The 2021 edition saw Atlanta FaZe win the championship after beating Toronto Ultra in the final. The recent meeting was a crucial one and allowed various esports professionals to share their views with the organizers.

Austin Liddicoat @SlasheR_AL Cdl Scrimintel @CdlScrimintel Dashy on LAG being 40 minutes late and if it was him lmaoo Dashy on LAG being 40 minutes late and if it was him lmaoo https://t.co/BHLbyNkj3E Well we were actually at the CDL meeting discussing the future of the CDL and the 2022 season twitter.com/CdlScrimintel/… Well we were actually at the CDL meeting discussing the future of the CDL and the 2022 season twitter.com/CdlScrimintel/…

While quite a few professionals claimed that they did not feel heard during the meeting, some members of the OpTic Texas team did not attend. Anthony “Shottzy” Cuevas along with some other OpTic Texas members were playing COD: Warzone.

The Caldera map was recently released on December 8, as part of COD: Vanguard’s Season 1. As it turned out, OpTic Texas members were immediately called out by the likes of Liddicoat, Simp and Asim.

Aaron @stilwell__ Lmao god to be a fly on the wall of the CDL - Players meeting... Lmao god to be a fly on the wall of the CDL - Players meeting... https://t.co/WdeFCXeQYr

Liddicoat claimed that the LAG team were instead attending the crucial CDL meeting. FaZe Simp followed suit by joking about the situation, while Asoo mocked the OpTic Texas team as well.

He joked that the Caldera map was surely worth missing the meeting. However, multiple gamers claimed that the meeting was a voluntary one.

Additionally, OpTic Texas had multiple members representing the organization on the call. This includes Inderwir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal and Raymond "Rambo" Lussier, who were both part of the CDL meeting. Hence, quite a few members of the community hit back at FaZe Simp and LAG Asim.

