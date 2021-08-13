Call of Duty League 2021 Championship rewards: How to earn all the viewership rewards

The Call of Duty League 2021 Championship is round the corner and the quest to grab the Championship ring is coming to an end. Last year, the Dallas Empire was crowned champions, and 2021 saw players shuffle between teams and adapt to a new COD title altogether.

The journey has been a long one and with the upcoming Championship Sunday, the competitive ride for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will also come to an end.

🏆 CHAMPS TICKETS ARE LIVE 🏆



See you in LA, August 19-22.



🎟 https://t.co/yym9XQUl6O pic.twitter.com/NIbv1RFAse — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) July 16, 2021

However, fans can stay at home and watch the live stream to get some rewards. Last year, live stream viewers received Black Ops Cold War beta codes. While there is no COD Vanguard beta in sight at the moment, there are plenty of other rewards for fans of the Call of Duty League to unlock.

How to receive viewership rewards for watching Call of Duty League 2021 Championships

Players have to complete a few steps before they can start receiving rewards.

Create an Activision account

Connect Activision account with YouTube account

Tune in live when the events take place on the official Call of Duty league account on YouTube

Rewards will be available in-game according the viewing time within 48 hours

It is important to note that fans will have to watch the events "live" if they wish to unlock the free rewards. Watching the playback at a later time will not grant any rewards.

CDL 2021 free viewership reward list

How you can earn this XM4 blueprint:



Step 1️⃣: Link your account at https://t.co/2jxUJefVsU



Step 2️⃣: Watch #CDL2021 Champs on August 19-22



DONE! pic.twitter.com/RvZoBjO6M1 — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 9, 2021

Call of Duty League Champs will take place from August 19 to August 22. All the rewards are based on watchtimes of one hour, one and a half hours and two hours.

There are rewards for watching the live stream for 30 minutes, this is only applicable on August 21. On other dates, players will need to watch for longer durations to get all the free rewards.

Here are all the rewards in watchtime order:

August 19

60 Minute Double XP Token

Shane & Zaptius Weapon Stickers

60 Minute Double Battle Pass XP Token

August 20

60 Minute Double XP Token

Zed & PaulEhx Weapon Stickers

60 Minute Double Battle Pass XP Token

August 21

COD Timing Calling Card

60 Minute Double XP Token

Venom, Classic & Vivid Weapon Stickers

60 Minute Double Battle Pass XP Token

August 22

Sweep Calling Card, Thunderclap Calling Card

CDL Champs 2021 XM4, 60 Minute Double XP Token

Standy, Temp & Huke Weapon Stickers

60 Minute Double Battle Pass XP Token

