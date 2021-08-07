Weird Black Ops Cold War Zombies visual bug turns everything red and white in Die Maschine

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War revived Zombies in the main title and the community praised Treyarch for all their good work. However, bugs are nothing new for Call of Duty players, be it in the Black Ops Cold War or the free-to-play Warzone.

Over the months, players have come across tons of visual glitches which, however, often destroy the experience.

A new visual bug has surfaced which is turning everything on the Die Maschine map into blood red and white, something similar to a photosensitive negative filter. While it looks unique, players who experience it are only going to suffer.

Die Maschine map is usually covered with tall trees and snow while at the bottom of the map, lies the dark dungeons with the Aether reactor. This is where all the zombies get together for a brain eating session.

However, with the glitch active, players will not be able to see any other colors on the map except the hallucinatory patterns of red and white. The sky looks pale white, the snow turns black and the shadows are all red.

Zombies look flimsy but move like they are supposed to. This glitch was captured and shared by Space-Kook on the official sub-reddit of COD Zombies.

Community compares Black Ops Cold War Zombies bug with previous classic titles

The above Reddit post has garnered a lot of attention since it was posted and many have dropped in with unique comments on the bug.

Black Ops Cold War players have named everything from the the Wii classic "Madworld" to other classic zombie maps like "Shadow of Evil" and "Rave" in the Redwood.

New Die Maschine bug reminds everyone of Madworld on Wii (Image via Activision)

The red, white and black theme also made "Jmkljmkl2" draw CDL references, with the user calling the bug an Atlanta FaZe graphic pack. Many have opined they would enjoy playing with this bug and that Treyarch is missing out by not adding such visually disruptive features to the game.

While there is no intel on how the bug was initiated, it has led to significant noise disruptions in the game. With that being said, Black Ops Cold War players can expect Treyarch to fix it before it spreads further.

