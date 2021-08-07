Everything we know about Marshal pistol in Warzone and Cold War so far

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are in the middle of a hot Season 5 with plenty of new content.

This new content includes the Marshal pistol. The weapon is a secondary pistol in Black Ops Cold War, meaning it was integrated into Warzone as soon as it was released.

The Marshal pistol is shown as a one-shot kill weapon at the start of Season 5. This makes it one of the new Black Ops Cold War and Warzone weapons most sought-after by players.

Unlocking the Marshal pistol in Warzone and Cold War

Image via Activision

While it only holds two shots, the up-close damage is unmatched by any other pistol in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. If you want to get your hands on the Marshal pistol, you will have to complete an in-game challenge.

By playing Black Ops Cold War multiplayer or Zombies, you can complete the necessary challenge to unlock the pistol and use it over in Warzone if you'd like.

Who's ready for "The Marshal"

Aka the hand Cannon ?



Hand loaded double barrel pistol fires 12-gauge shells. Excellent damage at close range with a 1-shot kill potential.”



Going to be a great choice in warzone potentially ..#Warzone #CallOfDuty pic.twitter.com/YAOm5xHAfy — InfiniteWarzone (@InsaneWarzone) August 6, 2021

Unfortunately, the Marshal pistol is not available to unlock just yet. This means there is no information on what the exact in-game challenge for Cold War or Warzone will be once it can be unlocked.

The challenge will most likely be dealing with secondary weapons, potentially having you get a certain amount of kills with a pistol. Again, this is unknown right now, but will be available at a later date.

If you don't want to wait for the challenge to be revealed, you can purchase the Marshal pistol in Cold War and Warzone. It will be purchaseable in a specific Call of Duty Store Bundle. This will happen sometime during Season 5.

👥 Double Agent Mode

🗺 Echelon, Slums, and Showroom

💪 Kitsune and Stryker

🔫 New weapons and Battle Pass



All this and more across Zombies Outbreak, #BlackOpsColdWar, and #Warzone arrive with Season Five on August 12th.



Get all the intel here:https://t.co/RngWWA1Zu4 pic.twitter.com/Ca5hv86afd — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 5, 2021

The Store Bundle will have a Marshal pistol blueprint in it. It won't provide players with the base Marshal weapon in Black Ops Cold War or Warzone. Instead, you will just have the modified version with the blueprint.

This blueprint variant of the Marshal pistol will still allow you to complete its challenges, unlock camo, be rewarded with experience and earn yourself some attachments for when you do get the chance to fully unlock it.

