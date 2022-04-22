Everything we know about Operation Monarch in Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Warzone's latest event has been revealed, and it is a massive cross-over with one of the most powerful properties of all time. Fans of the first-person shooter will soon find the island of Caldera infiltrated by King Kong and Godzilla.

This Kaiju cross-over comes with the moniker Operation Monarch, a reference to the mysterious megacorporation from the modern American film series. Legendary Pictures blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong was one of the biggest hits of last year and now fans can experience it in their favorite FPS.

When is Operation Monarch coming to Call of Duty?

Though Infinity War hasn't revealed the official date of Call of Duty's latest event, it has been dropped as part of a sizable leak. The Operation Monarch event will begin on May 11, 2022.

The poster that announced the event also announced its release date, which was posted on Twitter on April 20. Though a variety of trailers and teasers were dropped, this was the first confirmation of the event's content and release date.

What could be in the Operation Monarch event in Call of Duty?

While the full scope of the event is currently shrouded in mystery, there are a few key pieces of info to gather from the teasers. The information began with the season's story cinematic but revealed more over the next few days.

One of the teasers features an overhead drone capturing footage of Caldera's surface, while another features a dark mine shaft. Both end with the sudden intrusion of a tremendous creature, signaling the possibility of the Kaiju becoming part of the Caldera map.

Perhaps Godzilla and King Kong will feature as stage hazards or aesthetic details, like the massive dinosaur creatures in Apex Legends' game maps. Another teaser, however, revealed more details about the event.

Posted on April 16, a brief teaser shows off a deadly arsenal while proclaiming it to be inadequate. To compensate, new weapons have been introduced, including an impressive rifle that glows with the distinctive blue energy of Godzilla's radioactive breath.

New weapons or weapon skins are likely to be key to this event, including some that kit out operators with Kaiju-killing tools. Fighting the two most popular giant monsters in film history would be a remarkable new frontier for Call of Duty gameplay.

When will Call of Duty fans know more?

Very soon. The game's social media account informed players that they'll be reaching out about Operation Monarch as soon as today.

Call of Duty fans should be watching their Twitter account like a hawk to find out everything they can about Operation Monarch. This new event could revolutionize Warzone and set the path for an entirely new kind of game.

