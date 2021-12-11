Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Weapon balance update patch notes

Call of Duty Warzone is arguably the most famous battle royal game. Begun initially as a free-to-play mode for 2019’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare, it has since grown in popularity to become the most popular Call of Duty game and the most played battle royal title.

Originally, Call of Duty Warzone included weapons and operators from Call of Duty Modern Warfare. It has since expanded to include the arsenal of 2020’s Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and now with the Warzone Pacific Season One update, it has grown to include this year’s Call of Duty Vanguard.

However, with the introduction of a new set of weapons from the Second World War era with Call of Duty Vanguard, the entire weapons roster of Warzone Pacific, including guns from three different Call of Duty games set in different periods, needs to be updated with a balancing patch. This is to maintain gameplay balance in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific and ensure no weapon feels broken.

With that being said, let’s look at the entire weapon balancing update in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific.

General gameplay changes and bug fixes in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific

Reduced the volume of aerial gameplay elements such as Fighter Planes, Bombing Runs, and Airstrike Killstreaks.

Fighter Planes are no longer able to auto-target parachuting Players.

Fixed an issue where Vanguard Operators Levels would begin at 0 instead of 1.

Fixed an issue causing players to be kicked for inactivity while using the static Anti-Aircraft Gun.

Fixed an issue causing Players bought back by teammates to return without access to Weapons or their fists.

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera, allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue allowing access to items that Players weren’t supposed to see yet!

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



We've asked the planes to quiet down a bit, fixed a few bugs, and made some more Weapon adjustments!



The Season One Patch Notes have been amended (see Dec 10th): 🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live!We've asked the planes to quiet down a bit, fixed a few bugs, and made some more Weapon adjustments!The Season One Patch Notes have been amended (see Dec 10th): bit.ly/31O7DTG 🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live! We've asked the planes to quiet down a bit, fixed a few bugs, and made some more Weapon adjustments!The Season One Patch Notes have been amended (see Dec 10th): bit.ly/31O7DTG https://t.co/fEDdrrBqqc

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific weapon balance

General

The M1928 (VG), also known as Submachine Gun Alpha (VG), has been changed to M1912 (VG)

NZ-41 (VG)

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5

Recoil increased

AK-47 (BOCW)

Initial Recoil Deviation increased

EM2 (BOCW)

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.2

Recoil Magnitude increased

Recoil Deviation increased

Crossbow (MW)

Neck Damage increased to 250, up from 200

Upper Torso Damage increased to 240, up from 200

Lower Torso Damage increased to 220, up from 200

Marksman Rifle Charlie (MW)

Flinch Resistance decreased by 62%

R1 Shadowhunter (BOCW)

Neck Damage increased to 250, up from 200

Upper Torso Damage increased to 240, up from 200

Lower Torso Damage increased to 220, up from 200

Swiss K31 (BOCW)

Second Damage Range added

Minimum Damage decreased to 80, down from 95

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.8, down from 1.9

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased to 1.7, down from 1.8

Flinch Resistance decreased by 62%

M1912 (VG)

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5

Maximum Damage Range decreased to 460 units, down from 600

Owen Gun (VG)

Maximum Damage increased to 39, up from 34

Maximum Damage Range decreased to 675 units, down from 850

Mid Damage Range decreased to 850, down from 1500

Headshot Damage Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.45

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.2, down from 1.45

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.45

Lower Torso Multiplier increased to 1.1, up from 1

Left Upper Arm Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.45

Right Upper Arms Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.45

PPSh-41 (VG)

Maximum Damage decreased to 23, down from 27

Mid Damage decreased to 20, down from 22

Min Damage decreased to 17, down from 18

Maximum Damage Range decreased to 400, down from 500

Mid Damage Range decreased to 540, down from 900

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.1, down from 1.5

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased to 1.05, down from 1.1

Lower Torso Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1

Lower Extremities Multipliers decreased to .9, down from 1

Sten (VG)

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.06, down from 1.1

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.05, down from 1.1

Type 100 (VG)

Maximum Damage increased to 28, up from 22

Mid Damage increased to 22, up from 17

Min Damage increased to 18, up from 15

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.4, down from 1.6

OTs 9 (BOCW)

Maximum Damage decreased to 30, down from 31

Headshot Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.33, down from 1.52

Submachine Gun Alpha (BOCW)

Maximum Damage decreased to 20 29, down from 31

Headshot Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.41, down from 1.45

Submachine Gun Charlie (MW)

Fire Rate decreased to .08, down from .075

Sprint to Fire Speed decreased by 2.6%

Ballistic Knife (BOCW)

Upper Torso Damage increased to 248, up from 246

Lower Torso Damage increased to 225, up from 195

Upper Arm Damage increased to 200, up from 180

Lower Arm Damage increased to 190, up from 180

Upper Leg Damage increased to 200, up from 160

Lower Leg Damage increased to 190, up from 160

Baseball Bat (BOCW)

Lunge Distance decreased by 47%

Battle Axe (BOCW)

Lunge Distance decreased by 38%

Cane (BOCW)

Lunge Distance decreased by 46%

Mace (BOCW)

Lunge Distance decreased by 42%

Shotgun Bravo (BOCW)

Movement Speed decreased by 1.2%

ADS Movement Speed decreased by 8.6%

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



Fewer holes in the map and... a lot of Weapon changes!



The Season One Patch Notes have been amended (see Dec 9th): 🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live!Fewer holes in the map and... a lot of Weapon changes!The Season One Patch Notes have been amended (see Dec 9th): bit.ly/31O7DTG 🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live! Fewer holes in the map and... a lot of Weapon changes!The Season One Patch Notes have been amended (see Dec 9th): bit.ly/31O7DTG https://t.co/4STnaLN4sV

Weapon attachment changes in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific

Barrel

M1912 (VG)

Chariot 5.5” - Horizontal and Vertical recoil decreased by 2%

MG42 (VG)

Krausnick 450mm B42MG - Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 3%

VDD 680mm 31M - Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 6%

Sten (VG)

SA 65mm Rapid - Fire Rate Multiplier decreased by 23%

Foregrip

MG42 (VG)

Carver Foregrip - Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 2%

Magazine

Owen Gun (VG)

9mm 25 Round Mags - Magazine Capacity increased to 25, up from 20

PPSh-41 (VG)

7.62mm Gorenko 30 Round Mags - Magazine Capacity increased to 30, up from 25

7.62mm Gorenko 30 Round Mags - Move Speed increased by 1%

7.62mm Gorenko 30 Round Mags - ADS Speed increased by 1.7%

Sten (VG)

45 ACP 28 Round Fast Mags - Magazine Capacity increased to 28, up from 20

Type 100 (VG)

.30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags - Magazine Capacity increased to 36, up from 30

8mm Kurz 48 Round Drums - Magazine Capacity increased to 48, up from 40

8mm Nambu 20 Round Mags - Magazine Capacity increased to 30, up from 20

Optic

G16 2.5x (VG)

Assault Rifles - Eye position shifted forward

Stock

Raiders Stock (BOCW)

Movement Speed modifiers decreased by 25%

SAS Combat Stock (BOCW)

Movement Speed modifiers decreased by 25%

Also Read Article Continues below

Call of Duty Warzone is free-to-play and is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and on PC via Battle.net.

Edited by Ravi Iyer