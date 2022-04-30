When are Godzilla and King Kong coming to Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3?

The over-the-top battle royale crossovers continue with Call of Duty: Warzone x Godzilla vs. Kong. The epic battle between the two giants was a hit movie, and it will make its way into Warzone Season 3: Classified Arms. Operation Monarch is set to shake up the entirety of the BR and its Caldera map.

Operation Monarch is scheduled to begin on May 11, 2022. At the same time, the in-game craziness involving Godzilla and King Kong will begin, and a few bundles tying in with the collaboration will appear in the Shop.

Operation Monarch begins in Call of Duty: Warzone on May 11, 2022

Godzilla and King Kong will rule over Caldera in Season 3 (Image via Activision)

This is perhaps the biggest collaboration in Warzone's short history, not only in terms of the size of the creatures but also in terms of the impact the crossover will have on the battle royale itself.

Similar to one of Fortnite's live events, May 11, 2022 could very well see Operation Monarch begin with the two monsters dealing blows on Caldera in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific.

The expected start time is 12.00 pm ET. However, no one knows exactly how it will kick off. Nothing has been revealed regarding how the gameplay will change or how the giants will make their presence known.

Raven Software has announced that a new Quads mode will be playable in Call of Duty: Warzone. It is inspired by Godzilla and King Kong, along with several of Warzone's other best experiences to date.

Even without the in-depth information available, here is what players should anticipate for Operation Monarch on May 11:

A massive live event featuring Godzilla and King Kong

In-game live moments that affect gameplay and the entire lobby

Destruction that vastly changes the Caldera map

Plenty of players running around with the themed Operator skins

Mechagodzilla to join the fight just like in the movie

A chance to fight against or as one of the giants

🦎



A new LTE - Operation Monarch - coming soon, new Modes, Gameplay updates, lootable Perks, a new POI, new Gulag, new Weapons & adjustments, a new Operator, and more!



A new LTE - Operation Monarch - coming soon, new Modes, Gameplay updates, lootable Perks, a new POI, new Gulag, new Weapons & adjustments, a new Operator, and more!

The Patch Notes are available at: #Warzone Season Three launches at 9AM PST

The possibilities could truly be endless with this event. It is exciting to imagine fighting on Caldera accompanied by Godzilla, Mechagodzilla, or King Kong who will wreak havoc on the same.

Many believe that when Operation Monarch begins, all the rules will be thrown out the window. This could be the most incredible event Call of Duty: Warzone players will witness.

