Every change to Caldera in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 is introducing a handful of significant changes to the Caldera map.

The map switched from Verdansk to Caldera back in December and fans were skeptical that it would never live up to the standards set by the original Warzone battleground.

Caldera has been going strong for a couple of seasons now and Season 3: Classified Arms is launching with updates to the map that will change how players approach the battle royale.

All Caldera map changes in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 3

With a collaboration that will see Godzilla and King Kong arrive to cause some heavy destruction, it is unknown just how long these changes to Caldera will last.

Players will have some time to familiarize themselves with the updated portions of the map and see how they handle the combat simulation of Call of Duty. Players should jump in soon before the two giants decimate everything.

New Gulag

The new Gulag map is named Hold (Image via Activision)

Perhaps the most anticipated change for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific players is the new Gulag arena. The Gulag arena will be known as Hold and will feature a three-lane environment for quick gunfights.

The one-on-one area consists of small control rooms in the corners, allowing players to dip in and out of them for cover. On the other hand, the center is a wide open space with hardly any cover at all.

Lagoon

Players will have new ways to move about the Lagoon POI (Image via Activision)

The Lagoon Point of Interest has always been a hot zone for early-game fights. Players can drop there for some loot to net a few opening kills, but venturing to the rest of Caldera was a bit difficult with only two narrow bridges leading the way.

This lack of an escape has changed with the Season 3 update. A stretch of land will now be available under the bridges as a new path to travel to the mainland. It also plays host to ships that have run aground, which will have plenty of crates to loot.

Runway

More space has been added to the Runway POI (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 3 is truly trying to change up Caldera for the better. When it comes to the Runway POI, several players have taken issue with its design, with the area being very long and very thin.

However, Season 3 will open it up a bit more. The trees surrounding the area have been chopped down, making way for new buildings such as hangars, barracks, guard towers, and a water tower.

Peak

Peak's construction is finally complete in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 3 (Image via Activision)

Since the rebranded Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific launched and brought Caldera with it, Peak has been under construction. The Point of Interest has circular buildings on top of it that haven't been fully seen.

In Season 3, they are finished. There is a complete bridge across each building, new paint jobs on those buildings, ascenders for easy entry and exits, and a centralized staircase.

Dig Site

A look at the new Dig Site POI (Image via Activision)

Lastly, there is a brand new Point of Interest arriving with Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 3. The Dig Site has appeared, which showcases the excavation of other massive creatures. This Point of Interest aligns with the inclusion of King Kong and Godzilla.

The area will be a bit on the smaller side, but can be found between the Ruins and Mines. There will be a ton of tents at Dig Site filled with supply boxes to open and ground loot to pick up.

