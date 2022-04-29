How to unlock the M1916 in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Season 3 is here with new content including weapons for players to unlock. Whether playing the multiplayer of the latest COD title or diving into the battle royale that is Warzone, players will have an equal opportunity to get their hands on the M1916 marksman rifle.

This is the first marksman rifle added to Vanguard since the game launched and players are eager to try it out. To do so, they'll have to unlock it at Tier 15 of the new Battle Pass.

How to unlock the M1916 marksman rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Call of Duty players can breathe a sight of relief. As it has been with the majority of Battle Pass weapons in recent COD history, the M1916 marksman rifle is a free Battle Pass reward.

The Battle Pass does not need to be purchased and no COD points need to be spent in order to unlock the gun. Anyone can reach Tier 15 and have a new marksman rifle at their disposal.

Gear up with the Season Three 'Classified Arms' Battle Pass on April 27 in Be a force against the force of nature 🦍🦎Gear up with the Season Three 'Classified Arms' Battle Pass on April 27 in #Vanguard and #Warzone Be a force against the force of nature 🦍🦎Gear up with the Season Three 'Classified Arms' Battle Pass on April 27 in #Vanguard and #Warzone. https://t.co/yrHaLTYQzY

There are ways to get it before reaching Tier 15 the old fashioned way, however. Players can purchase any bundle that arrives in the Shop that includes a rifle with a specific blueprint.

They'll have access to that blueprint and that blueprint alone, so using the gun in any other form with different attachments requires the Battle Pass method of unlocking the weapon.

A look at the M1916 in the Season 3 Battle Pass (Image via Activision)

With most games and their Battle Pass programs, Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone allows players to purchase Tiers. Tiers can be purchased on an individual basis or a 25 Tier bundle can be bought to kick off a player's Battle Pass climb.

If a player opts to simply grind the Battle Pass to reach Tier 15, they can do so by simply playing either Vanguard or Warzone. Completing challenges, gaining XP through kills, and participating in the objectives are all great ways to rank up.

Tier 15 is by no means a hard Tier to reach in Season 3: Classified Arms Battle Pass. Whether in the premium Battle Pass or the free version, players should reach it rather quickly with consistent gameplay.

Once unlocked, they will have access to a semi-automatic rifle with a "deadly combination of power and fire rate." Two hits are all it will take before attachments even come into play with the M1916 marksman rifle.

