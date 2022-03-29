Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatMan make a mockery of the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap at the Oscars

Today, both Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman used their YouTube stream thumbnails to make a mockery of the viral Will Smith-Chris Rock slap that happened last night at the Oscars.

The Oscars last night had many memorable moments, stunning outfits, and great nominees who were hoping to win an award, but nothing outshined the shocking exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Chris made a joke about Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. However, the quip wasn't received too well, causing Will to walk up on stage and slap the comedian. The actor subsequently reprimanded Rock for mentioning his wife in the joke. The slap was fully captured on live television, along with the heated words that Will Smith screamed at the comedian.

With many people across the world watching the moment, many were able to record the slap in high quality, sharing the video on Twitter and other sites.

The moment was immediately a viral sensation, creating many discussions about the violent outburst and how it should've never happened, while also creating many online memes.

Dr Disrespect and TimTheTatman joke about the Oscars slap

While some creators have made jokes about the slap and subsequent aftermath, like HasanAbi talking about how perfect it was in terms of form and delivery. However, Dr Disrespect took it to the next level with his YouTube livestream thumbnail.

He shared the image on Twitter to announce the upcoming stream with his friend and fellow streamer TimTheTatman.

Dr Disrespect @DrDisrespect LIVE in 30 minutes



Playing two brand new games today...



...Warzone and Fortnite. Jesus someone help me.



At least I get to slap



youtube.com/DrDisrespect/l… LIVE in 30 minutesPlaying two brand new games today......Warzone and Fortnite. Jesus someone help me.At least I get to slap @timthetatman around. Yayaya 🔴LIVE in 30 minutesPlaying two brand new games today......Warzone and Fortnite. Jesus someone help me.At least I get to slap @timthetatman around. Yayayayoutube.com/DrDisrespect/l… https://t.co/npQU5GiJMZ

However, Tim shared a photo of his thumbnail which was the exact opposite of Doc's, featuring himself slapping the two-time champ with some added effects.

The Doc hilariously reacted to the thumbnail, pretending to be upset that he was the one being slapped in the thumbnail, even though his was nearly the exact same.

Nickmercs, a member of FaZe clan and a well-known streamer, also shared his reaction to TimTheTatman's thumbnail, sharing his laughter at the amazing photoshop.

Fans shared their reactions to the images, with many arguing which one is better. Furthermore, a few users shared memes about the original slap.

PlayingwithMatches @playing_matches @DrDisrespect @timthetatman Let's be real...Doc wins the thumbnail battle. Didn't even have to look at Timmy to slap him...cool guys don't look at explosions. @DrDisrespect @timthetatman Let's be real...Doc wins the thumbnail battle. Didn't even have to look at Timmy to slap him...cool guys don't look at explosions.

sneakybeni @bendayan23 @timthetatman @DrDisrespect Docs is better cause he did a no look slap @timthetatman @DrDisrespect Docs is better cause he did a no look slap

bayjay @bayjay46813087 @timthetatman @DrDisrespect Damn Tim took it a step further and added hand print @timthetatman @DrDisrespect Damn Tim took it a step further and added hand print 😂

With the Oscars incident being the talk of the internet, we can certainly expect more jokes like these to be made in the next day or two. The altercation has certainly found a prominent spot in the internet discourse.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul