Fortnite star TimTheTatman shares his take on the Russia-Ukraine crisis; Ninja & others react

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has shaken the world, and Fortnite streamers have also opened up on the matter. It is truly heartbreaking that such a crisis has emerged in 2022 when people worldwide were still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many celebrities have come forward to support the citizens of Ukraine who are currently trapped in their homes. The lawmakers have voted on providing arms to those who want to defend their country.
Here's how the likes of TimTheTatman and Ninja reacted to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
Fortnite streamer TimTheTatman moved by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine
TimTheTatman recently tweeted that he's heartbroken by witnessing the violence that is taking place in Ukraine.
The tweet was soon filled with prayers for the people of Ukraine.
Similarly, Fortnite veteran and Twitch streamer Ninja claimed that the current situation in Ukraine is horrible.
Certain esports organizations have also shown support for Ukraine by changing their profile pictures to blue and yellow. These include NRG, G2 Esports, 100 Thieves, and many more.
Such actions from prominent organizations and creators can certainly help in creating awareness among the masses.
Alongside the aforementioned Fortnite streamers, several entities from the esports community have stepped up to talk about Russia's actions in Ukraine.
These include the Influence Manager at Riot Games, game casters, and esports players.
As it turns out, esports players from Russia have been receiving a lot of hate lately.
Despite the pressure, certain Russian players have openly condemned the war. These include League of Legends player Zanzarah, who plays for Astralis.
Keemstar bashes Fortnite stars and other celebs for tweeting on Russia vs. Ukraine
Creator of DramaAlert, Keemstar, surprisingly called out content creators and other influential personalities for tweeting about their thoughts and prayers. He claimed that they should give a real opinion on the matter instead of just treading the same path.
He added in another tweet:
"I’m just so annoyed at these other influencers and my timeline. Give an actual real opinion on the situation and stop being a f**king PR bot."
However, Keemstar's stance was soon countered with people saying that prayers and thoughts are still better than a casual opinion. As per these users, geopolitical scientists and other professionals who are more educated on the topic should be the only ones with opinions at the moment.
To say the least, it is important for people around the world to remain united at such times. Creating awareness is the least that anyone can do, and no form of help should be discredited.