Fortnite star TimTheTatman shares his take on the Russia-Ukraine crisis; Ninja & others react

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has shaken the world, and Fortnite streamers have also opened up on the matter. It is truly heartbreaking that such a crisis has emerged in 2022 when people worldwide were still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many celebrities have come forward to support the citizens of Ukraine who are currently trapped in their homes. The lawmakers have voted on providing arms to those who want to defend their country.

Here's how the likes of TimTheTatman and Ninja reacted to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Fortnite streamer TimTheTatman moved by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

TimTheTatman recently tweeted that he's heartbroken by witnessing the violence that is taking place in Ukraine.

timthetatman👑 @timthetatman heartbreaking to see what’s happening in Ukraine heartbreaking to see what’s happening in Ukraine

The tweet was soon filled with prayers for the people of Ukraine.

Similarly, Fortnite veteran and Twitch streamer Ninja claimed that the current situation in Ukraine is horrible.

Ninja @Ninja Horrible what’s happening in Ukraine. Prayers Horrible what’s happening in Ukraine. Prayers

Certain esports organizations have also shown support for Ukraine by changing their profile pictures to blue and yellow. These include NRG, G2 Esports, 100 Thieves, and many more.

NRG @NRGgg We stand for peace We stand for peace 🇺🇦 https://t.co/Wrip3SwyQP

Such actions from prominent organizations and creators can certainly help in creating awareness among the masses.

Alongside the aforementioned Fortnite streamers, several entities from the esports community have stepped up to talk about Russia's actions in Ukraine.

These include the Influence Manager at Riot Games, game casters, and esports players.

NAVI @natusvincere You can’t imagine how important you support is. Especially all the Russian people on the street protesting again this devastating war. You can’t imagine how important you support is. Especially all the Russian people on the street protesting again this devastating war.

Anianka 🇺🇦 @anna_pototska

Meanwhile Russian president keeps feeding the news that this operation is done in order to "free the oppressed".

Do your research, get educated on what this war is really about twitter.com/SkyNews/status… Sky News @SkyNews



The sound could be heard just after 7am local time.



Read more here: Air raid sirens could be heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv this morning following Russia's military escalation.The sound could be heard just after 7am local time.Read more here: trib.al/S2B6YVg Air raid sirens could be heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv this morning following Russia's military escalation.The sound could be heard just after 7am local time.Read more here: trib.al/S2B6YVg https://t.co/9lOYQ5AcCV When I think that my family (including 12y.o siblings) woke up to this sound today I want to cry.Meanwhile Russian president keeps feeding the news that this operation is done in order to "free the oppressed".Do your research, get educated on what this war is really about When I think that my family (including 12y.o siblings) woke up to this sound today I want to cry. Meanwhile Russian president keeps feeding the news that this operation is done in order to "free the oppressed". Do your research, get educated on what this war is really about 🙏 twitter.com/SkyNews/status…

James Banks 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 @BanKsEsports "Our army forces are fighting and defending us. They are strong. We are waiting for information. I'm hoping that someone comes to our help because we are strong but it is really scary, I'm saying this to you because you are somewhere there." - hearing this on a voice note "Our army forces are fighting and defending us. They are strong. We are waiting for information. I'm hoping that someone comes to our help because we are strong but it is really scary, I'm saying this to you because you are somewhere there." - hearing this on a voice note 💔

As it turns out, esports players from Russia have been receiving a lot of hate lately.

Despite the pressure, certain Russian players have openly condemned the war. These include League of Legends player Zanzarah, who plays for Astralis.

Николай Акатов @Zanzarahlol #Ukraine I have received a lot of support messages and I am very grateful to all of you. I and the majority of Russians are against the war. #WeStandForPeace I have received a lot of support messages and I am very grateful to all of you. I and the majority of Russians are against the war. #WeStandForPeace #Ukraine

Keemstar bashes Fortnite stars and other celebs for tweeting on Russia vs. Ukraine

Creator of DramaAlert, Keemstar, surprisingly called out content creators and other influential personalities for tweeting about their thoughts and prayers. He claimed that they should give a real opinion on the matter instead of just treading the same path.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR Your tweets of thoughts and prayers are Not helping the situation. This is not about you! Your tweets of thoughts and prayers are Not helping the situation. This is not about you!

He added in another tweet:

"I’m just so annoyed at these other influencers and my timeline. Give an actual real opinion on the situation and stop being a f**king PR bot."

However, Keemstar's stance was soon countered with people saying that prayers and thoughts are still better than a casual opinion. As per these users, geopolitical scientists and other professionals who are more educated on the topic should be the only ones with opinions at the moment.

Mike Majlak @mikemajlak @KEEMSTAR I’m on the opposite side. I’d prefer to see opinions only from people specifically educated (geopolitical scientists, military, etc) to offer them. otherwise, i’ll take thoughts and prayers over meaningless ramble. @KEEMSTAR I’m on the opposite side. I’d prefer to see opinions only from people specifically educated (geopolitical scientists, military, etc) to offer them. otherwise, i’ll take thoughts and prayers over meaningless ramble.

To say the least, it is important for people around the world to remain united at such times. Creating awareness is the least that anyone can do, and no form of help should be discredited.

