The unforeseen redemption of Fortnite star Ninja

It looks like Ninja is finally considering a full-time return to Fortnite. Back in the day, he was the face of the Battle Royale title and had even collaborated with the likes of Drake.

However, with time, Ninja started avoiding Fortnite and eventually quit after he was getting stream-sniped every other game. It was evident that the streamer was no longer enjoying the grind, and was creating content for the sake of it.

Ninja @Ninja What’s your favorite part of this Fortnite season? What’s your favorite part of this Fortnite season?

Ninja is back again in Chapter 3, and here's everything fans need to know about his unexpected return.

Ninja has been playing a lot of Fortnite since the release of Chapter 3

Before The End live event, Ninja occasionally logged back in and played some games with his friends. Also, there were times when he collaborated with other Icon Series stars.

In contrast, Ninja has been constantly releasing videos ever since the release of Chapter 3. He has been playing the new chapter since day one, and has heavily appreciated the content.

It is evident that Ninja enjoys playing and reviewing the new features of Chapter 3. One of the biggest reasons behind this might be Courage and SypherPK. The veteran streamers have been friends for years, and watching them play together is a delight for the fans.

SypherPK has always tried his best to bring the OG players back together and from the looks of it, he's ultimately succeeded.

The latest content on Ninja's YouTube and Twitch channels, based on Fortnite, has fetched far more views than any other game. All in all, the streamer is not only enjoying his return, but is also making a fortune out of it.

Fans applaud Ninja's return to Fortnite

Fans love seeing Ninja play the game that made him the biggest streamer in the world. Watching him land on Tilted Towers and having a blast just hits everyone with nostalgia.

All of Ninja's recent YouTube videos are filled with nostalgic comments from viewers looking back at the good old days of Chapter 1.

Interestingly, this isn't the first instance that Ninja has returned after a break. He's come back many times, but his comeback was always ruined by stream snipers.

This time, however, it's certainly different. Playing with SypherPK and Courage is refreshing for the streamer and even stream snipers haven't been able to make him rage quit.

Fortnite News @SentinelCentral



-Ceeday, Ninja, & Courage

-Winterfest

-Friday Fortnite

-Tilted Towers, Shifty Shafts, Greasy Grove



This chapter has a chance of being Fortnite’s comeback if Epic decides to continue this streak! Chapter 3 has brought back:-Ceeday, Ninja, & Courage-Winterfest-Friday Fortnite-Tilted Towers, Shifty Shafts, Greasy GroveThis chapter has a chance of being Fortnite’s comeback if Epic decides to continue this streak! Chapter 3 has brought back: -Ceeday, Ninja, & Courage -Winterfest-Friday Fortnite -Tilted Towers, Shifty Shafts, Greasy Grove This chapter has a chance of being Fortnite’s comeback if Epic decides to continue this streak! 🔥

Also Read Article Continues below

It is safe to believe that Ninja won't be quitting Fortnite soon. This could be the beginning of his second run as the biggest creator of the Battle Royale game, assuming that Epic Games frequently brings in updates and exciting features.

Edited by Saman