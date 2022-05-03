How does Warzone Season 3's major shift in close range meta affect the game?

Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 is playable at the moment. While this monstrous season is wreaking havoc in the Warzone community, the game has just experienced a huge meta shift.

Warzone has a massive arsenal compared to other multiplayer FPS games and there are now over a hundred guns in Season 3. With so many weapons in inventory, the Warzone meta is constantly shifting.

While the days of snipers dominating the game are almost over, after the Kar98K and SwissK31 received a huge nerf, players are wondering whether Raven made changes to any of the other weapons.

The close-range meta shifted after Raven nerved the MP40. It was the go-to weapon for assault rifle and sniper support. It left many players wondering which SMG to use for Rebirth and Caldera.

The Owen gun is the meta in Warzone season 3

After receiving a buff in season 2, the Owen gun was probably one of the best weapons to use. In the new season of the game, the gun has now come to the top of the meta roster. According to Warzone guru JGOD, this gun from Call of Duty Vanguard is probably the most versatile SMG to use at the moment. Also, with a larger magazine capacity, players won't easily run out of bullets.

The versatile gun works well at close range, but if players can line up their shots correctly, it is also viable in mid-range combat. So, players can use this gun either as sniper support or as a secondary option for an assault rifle.

The most overpowered Owen gun build is subjective. After 15 meters, bullet drops will be visible. To get the maximum out of this gun, JGOD explained what players need to do to get the minimum TTK out of the gun without getting penalized for missing shots.

Players need to consider a lot of different variables to use the attachments properly. Unlike Black Ops Cold War SMGs, Vanguard SMG has comparatively lower mobility, so, ADS speed is also important to check out. Furthermore, JGOD showed the stats of the Owen gun’s different builds and what the miss penalty would be for each and every build.

He recommended some builds for a variety of situations.

The traditional build for the gun works in all modes and is almost viable everywhere. Players can engage in close and mid-range firefights simultaneously.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Hockenson 142mm Rapid

Optic: Nydar Model 47

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drum / 9mm 72 Rnd Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip/ Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Acrobatic

Perk 2: Quick

Another build which is not that viable in Rebirth, but is very much applicable in Caldera, is the no Barrel build with a Kurz Rnd. Here is the recommended build.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: No Barrel

Optic: Nydar Model 47

Stock: Removed Stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Rnd Drum

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip/ Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Acrobatic

Perk 2: Quick

These two are the most overpowered SMG builds in Warzone right now.

