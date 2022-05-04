5 best snipers to use in Warzone after Season 3 nerfs

While the new monstrous season of Warzone is live right now, the game has experienced a huge change in sniper meta. The new season probably changed the traditional gameplay of Warzone forever.

The game consists of a huge weapon inventory. As of this season, Warzone now has almost 100 weapons in its arsenal. With the vast collection it possesses, the Warzone meta is constantly shifting. The developers buff and nerf guns each season.

However, for the longest time, the sniper meta in Warzone has been constant. The Kar98K from modern Warfare became an undisputed king after a buff in MW Season 2. After the integration of the Black Ops Cold War, the Swiss K31 joined the ranks.

Five potent snipers to use in Warzone Season 3

1) ZRG 20mm

This sniper is probably the best to use in Caldera and Rebirth Island right now. Compared to the HDR, which is back on the meta-list again after ages, the sniper from Black Ops Cold War has a relatively shorter ADS speed.

While the old meta, the Kar98k, and the SwissK31 do not one-shot to head anymore, the ZRG 20mm still does. Given that it can knock people down in any range, with comparatively quicker ADS speed than others, this sniper is probably the best choice in Warzone.

With attachments, the ZRG can be easier to handle. The Sound Moderator and 43.9” Combat Recon Barrel will maximize its damage profile and bullet velocity, while the SWAT 5mw Laser sight will help to maintain the accuracy.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Sound Moderator

Barrel: 43.9″ Combat Recon

Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Optic: Royal & Kross 6x

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

2) HDR

This heavy sniper rifle from Modern Warfare is back on the meta-list of Warzone again. This comes second on our roster. If fans can remember correctly, there was a time when everybody was running around with an HDR in the war-torn environment of Verdansk.

Because of the slower ADS speed, this gun is not viable in Rebirth Island, but in Caldera, with huge open spaces, the old meta can be a beast. Given the HDR can still one-shot people at any range. It is also a great choice to use on Caldera.

The Monolithic Suppressor and the 26.9” HDR Pro Barrel will maximize the bullet velocity. However, the Tac Laser and the FTAC Stalker-Scout Stock will reduce the ADS speed a bit, which will help players to handle the sniper with ease.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel – 26.9″ HDR Pro

Laser – Tac Laser

Optic – Variable Zoom Scope

Stock – FTAC Stalker-Scout

3) AX-50

This gun from Call of Duty Modern Warfare was never a fan favorite due to its low bullet velocity and drop.

However, if players compromise the ADS speed of the gun, then they can get a decent range from it. Given that this gun can also one-shot enemies at any range, it is probably one of the most valuable snipers.

On Rebirth Island, the AX-50 is comparatively a better sniper than others. Due to the Island’s small layout, if the gun can be used correctly, it will be an excellent option for players in Warzone.

To get a decent build of the gun, which would be viable everywhere if players manage to know the learning curve, the Monolithic Suppressor and the 32.0” Factory Barrel need to be used.

To get a quicker ADS speed, the Tac laser, the SInguard Arms Assassin stock, and the Stippled Grip Tape are recommended to attach. This will penalize the player with lower control, but the pros will outshine the cons.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 32.0″ Factory Barrel

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: Singuard Arms Assassin

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

4) Swiss K31

Although the good old days of the Swiss K31 are over, the sniper from the Black Ops Cold War is still viable with the correct attachments.

The weapon does not possess the ability to kill players with one shot after 90 meters of distance. However, with quicker ADS speed and better control, the sniper can be a beast in Rebirth, and if used correctly, it is viable in Caldera.

The build for the gun is pretty traditional. The GRU Suppressor and the 24.9” Combat Recon will add to the bullet velocity and kill potential. The 5mw Laser, the SAS Combat Stock, and the Serpent Wrap will help players get quicker ADS and more control over the gun.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 24.9” Combat Recon

Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Stock: SAS Combat Stock

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

5) MW Kar98K

This marksman rifle from Modern Warfare was the undisputed king of the game for the longest time. The sniper was the easiest to use and a fan favorite.

The recent nerf has brought the gun to the ground, but it is still viable in close-range gunfights in Rebirth and sometimes in Caldera.

The fast ADS speed and reasonable fire rate help players get a quick sniping battle. If players can hit their shots correctly, the old meta is still viable with correct attachments.

The attachments to achieve the maximum potential is pretty simple for the gun. The Monolithic Suppressor and the Singuard Custom 27.6” Barrel will help players get full damage potential and bullet velocity.

At the same time, the Tac Laser and the Ftac Sport Comb Stock will keep up the accuracy, and players will gain quicker ADS speed out of it.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Sniper Scope

Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

