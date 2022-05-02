5 best Call of Duty campaigns in history

Call of Duty is massively known for its multiplayer experience worldwide, but that is not the only thing fans love about the franchise.

It is also known for its gripping storytelling. Call of Duty has taken fans through multiple layers of settings and narration, whether on a modern battleground, a ruin from World War 2, or in space. Players have even visited a futuristic world through the series.

From its release in 2003 to the last installment in 2021, fans have adored the campaigns in the Call of Duty franchise. The satisfaction that users feel after completing a mission is unique.

From Modern Warfare to Black Ops to Advanced Warfare and more, every saga in the series allows gamers to dive deep into its rich worlds. They face numerous obstacles, bond with the characters, and the moral gray area that they face makes the world of COD more apt to the present world setting.

Five most enjoyable Call of Duty campaigns

The highly-anticipated Modern Warfare 2 (2022) is awaited with bated breath as fans are hoping to explore the franchise's new era. With that in mind, here's a walk down a memory lane.

These five campaigns are probably the most fantastic stories that Call of Duty has ever told.

1) Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Many fans argue between this and Modern Warfare 2's campaign, and the latter is probably more engaging in terms of story. However, in 2007, Activision completely revolutionized the FPS genre by releasing the first Modern Warfare.

This was the first game where players learned about the characters, Captain 'Soap' MacTavish and Captain Price. The story starts with a political conflict initiated by Russia. The UK and USA have joined hands and created a special force to stop the dispute.

The story, gameplay, and gun mechanism, everything felt so great at that time. The way MW unfolded and ended, hinting at a sequel, made fans feel more intrigued about the story.

The new mechanics that users experienced for the first time was also a plus point.

2) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Undoubtedly, this campaign has the greatest storyline in COD history. This is a sequel to Modern Warfare, and its campaign probably had some of the greatest missions ever.

Gamers saw the creation of the famous Task Force 141 and got attached to the characters till the end. This story also revolved around the Russian conflict, which has led to some bigger turmoil.

Modern Warfare 2 probably gave fans the maximum amount of emotional damage they could ever receive. Its campaign delivered some of the biggest turnarounds of events in COD history.

3) Call of Duty: Black Ops

Released in 2010, this new saga of Call of Duty took a very different approach from Modern Warfare. Black Ops probably has the most unique storytelling approach.

Set in the 1960s during the Cold War, the game followed a CIA agent named Alex Mason as he recalled some memories of his combat to locate a number station.

The other playable character in the game was Jason Hudson. The campaign was set up in multiple locations worldwide. Fans got to experience numerous settings, which was a plus point for its popularity.

Overall, the darker approach, intense situations, and gripping storyline made this campaign one of the best in the franchise.

4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)

Modern Warfare (2019) was not connected directly to the previous MW titles. Instead, it was a reboot of the MW saga. The reprised version narrated the story of Captain Price and his journey to a fictional town in the Middle East called Urzikstan.

The story introduced some new characters in the campaign. While the Modern Warfare series is greatly known for its gripping storytelling techniques, MW tried to be true to the core.

Players faced constant moral gray areas, which led them to make hard choices. This scenario made the title more realistic and apt to the current world.

With the help of new-gen advanced technology, this game delivered some hyper-realistic graphics and gameplay that users had never experienced.

5) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Cold War probably delivered one of the best missions in franchise history. Although the game had a lousy integration with Warzone and the multiplayer wasn't the best, the campaign was easily one of the best in COD.

After Black Ops 2, the campaign also offered multiple endings. The choice of gamers became the most crucial thing in finishing the story. The narrating style was also unique, with the added element of memory loops and more.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer