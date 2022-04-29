Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Expected release date, platforms, Easter eggs, and more

Infinity Ward has already started teasing their upcoming Call of Duty title, claiming it'll be a "new era" for the franchise. The title will be released later this year and will follow the success of 2019's game, Modern Warfare.

The logo for the new iteration has been revealed by the studio and reads 'Modern Warfare 2'. It contains Easter eggs, pointing towards Task Force 141 when the animation is slowed down. Like every other title from the franchise, it will be available on all major platforms: PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Chaos @Chaosxsilencer

#TaskForce141 MW2 already dropping easter eggs in their new logo!

"A new era" of Call of Duty is coming with Modern Warfare 2

With the release of the latest teaser for the upcoming COD title, the developers are hyping gamers up as they aim to establish a "new era" for the franchise. As of now, very limited information is available regarding the title, but the roadmap can be figured out with all the details that have been made public so far.

The animation of the logo displays "M," "W," and "II" together, while the included hashtag reads the title as Modern Warfare 2. As tweeted by Chaosxsilencer, the iconic Task Force 141 logo of Modern Warfare can be seen when the animation speed is decreased.

In 2019's Modern Warfare, Captain Price built his iconic task force from the original series. As a result, all familiar characters will supposedly be added to the upcoming sequel. This makes sense when you consider the success of the previous title.

However, the storyline for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is yet to be revealed by the studio. While more will be known as the release date nears, additional information from Tom Henderson suggests that the sequel's campaign could follow US soldiers going to war against Colombian drug cartels.

These rumors are to be taken with a grain of salt, but one thing that has been confirmed is the involvement of Task Force 141 in the teaser video.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will also feature a new game mode, which is rumored to be a mixture of Battle Royale and survival elements, similar to Escape from Tarkov. The multiplayer mode will also feature the return of some old maps like Favela, Terminal, Highrise, Shipment, and Quarry.

When will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 be released and for which platforms?

The upcoming Modern Warfare sequel's release date will likely be sometime during the fall of 2022. The exact date is yet to be known. But going by the franchise's history, it can be assumed that the game might be released in October or November.

Past COD titles were also released around the same time, and the franchise will look forward to maintaining that consistency unless unforeseen situations present themselves, causing the game to be delayed.

Modern Warfare 2 will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. But this might be the last year to see the inclusion of both current and past-gen consoles with regard to a Call of Duty game.

