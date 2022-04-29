Call of Duty officially unveiled Modern Warfare II logo, teasing full reveal soon

The biggest reveal in Call of Duty history is here. On their official Twitter account, Call of Duty just unveiled the animated logo for the upcoming Modern Warfare sequel.

After all their social accounts remained silent last week, fans were anticipating something big regarding the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare sequel.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard So what are we calling it?



Wrong answers only. So what are we calling it?Wrong answers only. https://t.co/GqjUxiphTj

The wait is finally over for Call of Duty faithful. Previously, the franchise announced that this year’s Call of Duty will be a sequel to Modern Warfare (2019). While fans anticipated that the game would be titled MW II, Activision never officially declared anything until today.

The new logo for Modern Warfare II is here

On April 22, Activision Studio literally "went dark" on their social media accounts. The developer for the next Call of Duty title, Infinity Ward, archived all their Instagram posts and deleted their profile picture.

Subsequently, they changed their profile picture with a ‘dark’ appearance. After enhancing the images, fans saw the silhouette of the fan-favorite character 'Ghost.' This made them believe that something related to the new sequel is coming soon.

Today at 11.05 am PT, Call of Duty posted a teaser on its Twitter account saying:

“The new era of Call of Duty is coming.”

With that, they unveiled the logo of Modern Warfare II. Here is a quick glimpse of the logo released by Activision.

After seeing the new logo with the original MW 2 soundtrack, fans are going gaga over it. Presumably, this segment of MW is going to be the most hyped Call of Duty in history.

Modern Warfare II release date and more

As of today, there hasn’t been any kind of confirmation surrounding the release date of the game. However, as per the leak, the highly anticipated sequel is all set to arrive in the Q4 slot this year. Fans can assume the game will officially be available for everyone around October and December.

Furthermore, as the leak suggests, there will be an extraction-type game mode like Escape from Tarkov or Battlefield Hazard Zone called DMZ. The new campaign in the game will also revolve around a drug cartel in Ciudad Juarez. The campaign will be more focused on close-quarter combat and tactical gunfights.

Ralph @RalphsValve Modern Warfare II’s rumoured Third Mode ‘DMZ’ is being described as an ‘Open-World’ title; a procedurally generated world with varied Missions and AI, Weather and Events Modern Warfare II’s rumoured Third Mode ‘DMZ’ is being described as an ‘Open-World’ title; a procedurally generated world with varied Missions and AI, Weather and Events https://t.co/LaS0pwhZ9I

According to an insider report, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is also bringing back popular multiplayer maps from MW 2. These maps will be remastered versions of the old ones.

Despite the great success of MW (2019), the Call of Duty franchise is not doing well with its primary titles. Fans are hoping that MW II will turn things around for the gaming juggernaut.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul