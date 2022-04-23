Call of Duty "goes dark" as Ghost peeks through a Modern Warfare 2 tease

After suddenly going "dark" on social media, Activision came back out of the blue with the most prominent Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 leak.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) was probably the last Call of Duty title that was massively appreciated by fans and critics. The game was so good in multiple segments that fans wanted it to be the primary Call of Duty title for the next two or three years.

However, as Activision releases a single Call of Duty every year, their focus shifted to Black Ops Cold War the next year. After the release of Vanguard in 2021, the massive backlash that they received from fans made them realize the mistake they made with Modern Warfare.

Activision has already confirmed that this year's Call of Duty will be a Modern Warfare sequel developed by Infinity Ward, and they are not going to release a new Call of Duty in 2023. This means they will work on this project for the next two years.

Infinity Ward's first glimpse at Ghost teases Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 reveal soon

Yesterday, Activision Studio literally "went dark" on their social media accounts. Infinity Ward archived all their Instagram posts and deleted their profile picture.

They even changed their profile picture and header, which appeared to be complete darkness. Fans went gaga over this and put the new "dark" images in their microscope.

After enhancing the images, fans saw the silhouette of 'Ghost'. Ghost is probably one of the best-known characters in Call of Duty history with Captain Price. The amount of attachment fans have towards it ensures they would never be able to think of the game without Ghost having an appearance.

After seeing the image of what appears to be Ghost, fans are sure that Infinity Ward just teased the first big leak on their social handles.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 possible release date and more

As of today, nothing has yet been confirmed by the Activision studio. As the leaks suggest, the game is all set to be released in the Q4 slot this year. So, fans can expect to see a new Call of Duty around October or November.

RalphsValve, a famous leaker in the gaming community, tweeted that the new campaign will revolve around a drug cartel in Ciudad Juarez.

Modern Warfare II's rumoured Third Mode 'DMZ' will not exist independently as a free title

It'll be supported how a traditional CP separate mode usually would



It’ll be supported how a traditional CP separate mode usually would Modern Warfare II’s rumoured Third Mode ‘DMZ’ will not exist independently as a free titleIt’ll be supported how a traditional CP separate mode usually would https://t.co/09UeONqppd

As for the multiplayer, there are rumors of the game having an extraction-type game mode named DMZ, which would be like Escape from Tarkov and Battlefield's Hazard Zone.

There are rumors of the return of the first Modern Warfare 2 fan-favorite multiplayer maps in the game. These maps will be remastered versions of the original maps. As the leak suggests, the maps; Favela, Highrise, Terminal, Shipment, and Quarry will be included in the upcoming game.

A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon.

Stay frosty.



Stay frosty. A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon.Stay frosty.

On February 4, 2022, the developer Infinity Ward made a tweet. The tweet says, “A new generation of Call of Duty is coming soon. Stay Frosty”. We hope this tweet is related to the next Call of Duty title and that Activision is going all out to make this game a massive success.

