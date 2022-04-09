Latest Call of Duty Modern Warfare II (2022) leak suggests four maps under development

First-person shooter game enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the next entry in the Call of Duty (COD) franchise. With rumors rife that the next installment will be a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, gamers are watching out for any leaks that might come their way.

Modern Warfare was massively successful, selling over 30 million copies worldwide, and the developers have confirmed that Modern Warfare II will be built on a brand new engine.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Modern Warfare II will support Call of Duty for several years if needed. We don't need annual Call of Duty's anymore.



Warzone 2 + DMZ + Multiplayer will support COD easily for the next 2 years.



In recent years, Activision has released a Call of Duty game every year. However, there have been several rumors about the developers doing away with this annual cycle. With Microsoft acquiring the company this year, it is even more uncertain whether the rumored Modern Warfare II will be released this year. However, there have been several leaks suggesting that the title will be released towards the end of 2022.

With Microsoft’s acquisition, PlayStation owners are also worried that the new shooter game will become exclusive. However, there is no reason to fear now as it is believed that Modern Warfare II will be available across different platforms similar to the other titles in the franchise.

Latest Call of Duty Modern Warfare II leak

The latest leak, revealed by Hope, a Call of Duty data miner, revolves around the rumored DMZ mode in Modern Warfare II. Information regarding this mode was first revealed by Tom Henderson, another well-known COD leaker. Henderson stated that the DMZ mode will take heavy inspiration from the popular Battle Royale game Escape from Tarkov’s Hazard Zone.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ The DMZ is Call of Duty's take of Escape From Tarkov/Hazard Zone. The DMZ is Call of Duty's take of Escape From Tarkov/Hazard Zone.

In Hazard Zone, a team of four players have to collect data drives from satellites that have crashed down on the map, with the ultimate goal of escaping after collecting said drives while fighting AI opponents along the way.

The DMZ mode, inspired by the Battle Royale genre, is rumored to be under development since 2018. The game mode was supposedly intended to be included in 2019’s Modern Warfare but was later scrapped.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope DMZ has at least 4 maps in development. The Warzone 2 map is entirely separate and is not in any way connected to DMZ. All of these maps differ considerably in design; some are catered for open-world, others more concentrated and dense. DMZ has at least 4 maps in development. The Warzone 2 map is entirely separate and is not in any way connected to DMZ. All of these maps differ considerably in design; some are catered for open-world, others more concentrated and dense. https://t.co/0f98LiLoPi

Hope revealed that there are four different maps being developed. One of them, the Warzone 2 map, has no relation to the DMZ mode and is a standalone map in the first-person shooter game, whereas the other has connections to DMZ.

He also mentioned that one of the four maps might feature an open world in an effort to cater to the desire for exploration among many Call of Duty enthusiasts. Contrarily, the other maps are supposedly going to be more concentrated, which means that encounters with enemies will be more frequent.

Disclaimer: Players are advised to take this leak with a grain of salt as the maps and modes mentioned in the article are based on rumors and there has been no official confirmation from Infinity Ward or Activison.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee