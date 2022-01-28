Call of Duty Modern Warfare II (2022) leaks: Expected release date, platforms, gameplay, and more

Publisher Activision tries to annually release Call of Duty titles, and there could be one in 2022 if Modern Warfare II is ready as per schedule.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II will be the direct follower of the Modern Warfare game that came out in 2019. Like the 2019 release, Warfare II is being developed by Infinity Ward and initial rumors for the game's release date stated it would be in the Q4 window of 2022.

Ralph @RalphsValve Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II intends to conclude the Rebooted Series Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II intends to conclude the Rebooted Series https://t.co/24dePBMRol

However, Activision was recently acquired by Microsoft which led to discussions on whether Modern Warfare II will come out in 2022 at all. There have also been talks about Call of Duty shifting from its annual release cycle. However, with the deal only going through in 2023, Modern Warfare II will stick to the release cycle. While there has been very little official confirmation, certain rumors and leaks regarding the game have come out.

All known details of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II so far

The first reveal of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II came from reliable insider Tom Henderson. This incident took place even before the release of Call of Duty Vanguard and Tom had mentioned that the name of the project was 'Project Cortez'. The backdrop of the game will be the war on drugs in South America and the onus has been to create a game that's realistic and doesn't shy away from the brutalities of war.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ It looks like Call of Duty: 2022 is codenamed Project Cortez



It's expected to be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019. It looks like Call of Duty: 2022 is codenamed Project CortezIt's expected to be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019.

Escape from Tarkov-like mode

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Modern Warfare II's third mode is currently called the DMZ.



It's not entirely clear if that's the codename or not yet, but DMZ is MWII's take on Escape From Tarkov. Modern Warfare II's third mode is currently called the DMZ. It's not entirely clear if that's the codename or not yet, but DMZ is MWII's take on Escape From Tarkov.

According to rumors, Modern Warfare II will likely have a certain 'DMZ' mode. Although more details are yet to be revealed, the DMZ mode will quite likely be similar to that of Escape from Tarkov. According to Tom, the DMZ mode has been in development since 2018 and there was even a chance for it to appear on Modern Warfare in 2019.

Potential dates for release

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ As expected, it's looking like this year's Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare II (2022), will be revealed in the summer.



Hearing rumblings that the title could release in October due to Vanguard's poor sales performance, with a "big" Warzone update coming soon after. As expected, it's looking like this year's Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare II (2022), will be revealed in the summer.Hearing rumblings that the title could release in October due to Vanguard's poor sales performance, with a "big" Warzone update coming soon after. https://t.co/3x8Qw2Eryp

Assuming that Activision sticks to its annual release formula, Modern Warfare II should be released near the end of 2022, though the official date and timeline haven't been revealed yet. If the releases of Vanguard and Black Ops Cold War are anything to go by, November 2022 will be the expected month of its arrival.

Which platforms will Call of Duty Modern Warfare II be available on?

Call of Duty Vanguard has been released on all platforms, including current-generation consoles. Post Microsoft's acquisition of Activions, there was a logical fear among PlayStation fans that Modern Warfare II might become exclusive.

Phil Spencer @XboxP3 Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship. Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, reports have suggested that Modern Warfare II, along with two other titles, will all be multiplatform. This means that Modern Warfare II will indeed be released on PlayStation and will most likely appear on both PS4 and PS5.

Edited by Atul S