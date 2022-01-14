The next Call of Duty might be Modern Warfare 2 (2022), with a release window set for October

There are a lot of rumors afloat amongst the Call of Duty fanbase, where the community is speculating about the upcoming entry in the franchise.

Many believe that the next game will perhaps be a reboot of the 2009 classic, Modern Warfare 2, and conversations around it point out that it might very well have a release window set for this October.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ As expected, it's looking like this year's Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare II (2022), will be revealed in the summer.



Hearing rumblings that the title could release in October due to Vanguard's poor sales performance, with a "big" Warzone update coming soon after. As expected, it's looking like this year's Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare II (2022), will be revealed in the summer.Hearing rumblings that the title could release in October due to Vanguard's poor sales performance, with a "big" Warzone update coming soon after. https://t.co/3x8Qw2Eryp

To grant these speculations some weight, Tom Henderson, notorious for his accurate leaks and data mines, has also talked about the rumors and noted in a recent tweet that,

“As expected, it's looking like this year's Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare II (2022), will be revealed in the summer. Hearing rumblings that the title could release in October due to Vanguard's poor sales performance, with a "big" Warzone update coming soon after.”

Call of Duty 2022 might be a Modern Warfare 2 reboot with an October release date

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



I can see the logic in the rumor, but I also don’t think it would bring a positive reaction from ppl. @_Tom_Henderson_ Wouldn’t Vanguard doing so poorly and the internet saying that CoD needs to stop rushing “unfinished” games out make them releasing a month early even more unlikely than ever?I can see the logic in the rumor, but I also don’t think it would bring a positive reaction from ppl. @_Tom_Henderson_ Wouldn’t Vanguard doing so poorly and the internet saying that CoD needs to stop rushing “unfinished” games out make them releasing a month early even more unlikely than ever? I can see the logic in the rumor, but I also don’t think it would bring a positive reaction from ppl.

Call of Duty: Vanguard was not exactly well-received by the franchise's fans. Its sales orders were relatively poor and rumors suggest that because of this very factor, the next title to be a part of the franchise will be a reboot of Modern Warfare 2.

The Modern Warfare titles were something that players highly appreciated. The community even positively received the remake of the first Modern Warfare game in 2019.

Mohammed Salh ☀️ @MohamedRwanduzy @_Tom_Henderson_ Honestly I think Modern Warfare games from here onwards are the only games I can pre-order and be sure that they will deliver. I regret spending a penny on Cold War and Vanguard. What was I thinking @_Tom_Henderson_ Honestly I think Modern Warfare games from here onwards are the only games I can pre-order and be sure that they will deliver. I regret spending a penny on Cold War and Vanguard. What was I thinking 😂

Many feel that to counter Vanguard’s and Black Ops Cold War’s poor performance, Infinity Ward is likely to push a Modern Warfare 2 reboot as the next entry to the franchise.

However, it’s advised that readers take this bit of speculative news with a grain of salt. While Tom Henderson is incredibly reliable regarding rumors and leaks, neither Activision nor Infinity War has provided any official news or statements regarding the matter.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hence, a lot of the speculative information might be subject to change moving forward.

Edited by Srijan Sen