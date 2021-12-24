"Not very nice": Summit1g stunned after witnessing betrayal in Escape from Tarkov

Summit1g has recently become a huge fan of the game Escape from Tarkov. However, during a recent livestream, the streamer witnessed betrayal in the game following a conversation between two other players.

Summit overheard their entire conversation, and after one of the players shot the other upon convincing them that he would not do so, the streamer only had one thing to say:

"Not very nice, brother. Not very nice."

Summit1g witnesses betrayal while playing Escape from Tarkov and attempts to shoot traitor

Summit1g was playing an intense game of Escape From Tarkov when the streamer happened to listen in on a conversation between two other players. The first player innocently asked the other if he was going to shoot them, to which the second player quite convincingly said no.

They proceeded to have an entire conversation about whether either one of them needed any supplies that the other had. However, at the end of the conversation, the second player unceremoniously shot the first player, leaving Summit shell-shocked.

Summit1g was shocked when he heard the gunshots (Image via Twitch/Summit1g)

The streamer fired four shots in their direction, attempting to hit the second player, before commenting on the betrayal he had just witnessed.

Summit1g narrowly escapes death during an Escape From Tarkov match

Summit1g has recently been playing a lot of Escape From Tarkov, leading to the player having many memorable clips from the same. During one such game, Summit barely escaped alive when he attempted to ward off hostiles without any gunfire.

The streamer tried to talk the players out of shooting at him, but they had other plans for him. While Summit was speaking to his opponents, he noticed that, in spite of the fact that he was giving them information about loot, they had their weapons pointed at him. Therefore, to avoid taking any risk, the streamer managed to shoot all three of the players without getting shot himself. He concluded this 3v1 clutch with a simple statement,

"It didn't have to be like this, boys, it didn't have to be like this."

