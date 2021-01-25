Summit1g perplexed as Escape From Tarkov problems still persist

Over the past couple of months, Summit1g has played Escape From Tarkov and has been very vocal about his issues with the game. Plagued by hackers, server issues, and so on, the 33-year-old American streamer has a hard time finding the will to continue playing the game.

In a recent stream, Summit1g spoke of the issues continuing to plague the game. The gaming community backed up his comments. The game has been a source of frustration for a while, with many players quitting the game over time.

Summit1g outlines Escape From Tarkov's issues

Cheaters, de-sync, and interpolation issues have plagued Escape From Tarkov since its launch by BattleState Games in July 2017, and Summit1g is no stranger to them.

During a recent stream, he had some choice words for the game and what the developers need to do to fix it.

"That's the worst part of Tarkov when you die and you don't f***ing see anything, you wonder why people quit the fucking game? It's because they f***ing die without seeing anything and you wanna know f***ing why because your servers are di*ck," he said.

He went on to call the game a joke. De-sync issues are not new to Tarkov. While the developers state that the game's condition has improved over time, the passionate community behind the game's success has begged to differ and came out in support of Summit1g.

Here's what a few fans had to say:

"I've been dying alot lately after killing players then literally drop dead after due to desync" - Troubleman

"They need to rebuild a lot of shit to fix the "Desync" issue, its not going to happen soon" - BoxFang WP

"Quite glad that summit is making a point of calling out all the issues that exist in this game, terrible servers and hackers running rampant" - MrGeorgerocker

Ideally, the developers will hear the community's cries and work towards building a solution.

