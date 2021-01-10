Summit1g calls Escape from Tarkov "The worst," says it's full of cheaters already

Former CS: GO professional Jaryd "Summit1g" Lazar, in a recent Escape from Tarkov stream, spoke about some of the issues he has with the game.

Escape from Tarkov is a multiplayer first-person shooter with RPG and MMO elements, known for being relatively unforgiving compared to its contemporaries.

Following its release in 2017, Escape from Tarkov's popularity has been slowly rising, with popular streamers like Summit1g, Shroud, and others picking up the game.

Summit1g on Escape From Tarkov's issues

In clips taken from Summit1g's recent Escape from Tarkov stream, the 33-year-old seems to be having a rough time with the apparent de-sync issues with the game's netcode and getting one-tapped repeatedly by cheaters in the game. When talking about the game's netcode, summit1g had the following to say:

"The peeking in this game is so overpowered, it's disgusting. He just appears out almost. That makes no sense to me."

In August 2019, Escape from Tarkov developer Battlestate Games implemented BattlEye anti-cheat into the game to mitigate hackers. Still, it doesn't seem to be as effective as everyone may have hoped.

In a few minutes, we plan to start installation of a technical update that will add BattleEye anti-cheat into #EscapefromTarkov. The game will be stopped for about 1 hour — Battlestate Games (@bstategames) August 14, 2019

Summit1g went on to express his frustration about things besides the hacker problem. He highlighted the issues with the game's netcode, where the peeker's advantage is almost always unfavorable to the player on the receiving end.

After losing a duel where Summit1g held an angle and got wide swung one-tapped by a player, he had this to say:

"I don't even think that guy was cheating. I think their servers in this game f***ing suck and the netcode in this game f***ing sucks, and that just doesn't allow you to hold corners as much because people just swing around them and you probably see them on your screen for a 1/10 of a second when they're probably full swinging and seeing you on their screen for a full f***ing second. It's not even like you have an excuse that it's in every game. It's not nearly as bad in any other game. Yours is the worst."

What Summit1g is referring to is how other games like CS: GO mitigate peeker's advantage by server-side interpolation. Ideally, Escape from Tarkov will deal with these issues and become a better game soon.

