"Stop pointing at me": Summit1g's friendly conversation with hostiles in Escape from Tarkov quickly goes south

Jaryd "Summit1g" Lazar's plans to talk to the hostiles in multiplayer FPS title Escape From Tarkov went sideways quickly for him, as it almost ended in tatters.

During a recent stream, the popular Twitch streamer tried a risky tactic of contacting hostiles to notify them about loot on the other side so he could avoid fighting them.

But, the squad had other plans, which could have gone horribly for Summit1g. However, he somehow managed to come out of it alive.

Summit1g clutches 3v1 battle in Escape From Tarkov after trying to escape from opponents

In an Escape From Tarkov match, Summit1g found himself in a tricky position when he was nearby an opposing squad of three people. Instead of escaping or tackling them, he tried a dangerous move of contacting them using the in-game voice chat.

After receiving positive feedback from the team, he came face-to-face with the trio. But instead of shooting them, he came in peace with information about the loot of a dead squad nearby.

Summit1g then asked them to let him pass, as he didn't want any trouble, and instead, the squad could know the loot's location from him.

"I have information on dead bodies if you guys let me pass. Don't kill me please, I'm cool, dawg, I'm cool."

He then pointed them towards the location of the enemy team as they tried to decide whether he would betray them or not.

"I'm not trying to fight. Check it out, a bunch of bodies this way, okay?"

However, the online sensation became a bit suspicious when the opposing squad asked for the location a lot while they also pointed their weapons at him. So, he opened fire at the team and somehow managed to kill all three of them without dying.

He left them with a final message:

"It didn't have to be like this, boys, it didn't have to be like this."

Unlike Summit1g, xQc can't clutch up in a hostile situation

While Summit1g produced an incredible play in a demanding scenario, the same can't be said for fellow Twitch streamer, xQc. In a precarious situation as the last man standing in his team, he had to make a daring play after hiding behind the cover of a container.

While his teammates tried to provide him with ideas and locations of loot and the opposing players, xQc shut them all up and went for it alone.

"I'm going to fight until death. Ready? For the team, boys."

However, things went sideways quickly for him as he was then attacked from the front, which led to him running back scared and screaming. In the end, it seems like the Canadian has a long way to go before he starts producing plays like Summit1g.

Edited by Ravi Iyer