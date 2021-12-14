“For the boys”: xQc’s attempt to clutch a game of Escape from Tarkov ends in hilarious fashion

Felix "xQc" Lengyel recently tried to play Escape from Tarkov. However, in true xQc fashion, it didn't go exactly as planned.

The Canadian streamer has spent hours playing the realistic multiplayer FPS game with fellow streamers, and it seemed like he was about to produce something miraculous for his squad.

However, after an audacious attempt, Felix was brought back to reality within seconds.

xQc squanders his chance to produce a magical play on Escape from Tarkov

During a recent raid on Escape from Tarkov, xQc found himself in a sticky situation as the last person alive in his squad. With a lot of loot left behind by his teammates, he knew he could make some proper plays.

This challenge did not stop him, as he's not the type of person to back down. When his teammates shouted out their opposition's position, Felix shut them all up and went for it alone with only seven minutes remaining for him to work with.

"They're not on the roof. You're delusional."

Later on, just as everyone expected, xQc went for the big play with a roaring chant.

"I'm going to fight until death. Ready? For the team, boys."

xQc then left his safe position behind the containers to peek at the opposing team, and he was then fired on by the enemy. He then fled the scene while seeking shelter in a container.

More "clutch" plays from xQc on Escape from Tarkov

After his heroic attempts, xQc was still alive to fend off his enemies. So he peeked again, and this time it went even worse as he had to escape to another position behind a truck.

As time went on, the situation progressively became worse as he now had to fend off the team with not much for him to take cover against. This led to him being attacked continuously. Eventually, he died with four and a half minutes left to spare.

In the end, it was a valiant effort from xQc, who had to do it all by himself. However, he was too undermanned to pull anything off against his opposition.

