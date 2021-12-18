"What's the code?": xQc calls out stream snipers for pretending to not know him on Escape from Tarkov

During a recent Escape from Tarkov stream, Twitch star Felix “xQc” Lengel came across three stream snipers who pretended to not know him.

xQc was in the middle of an Escape from Tarkov raid when he was greeted by random players who walked up to him. The streamer immediately realized that he was dealing with multiple stream snipers.

xQc repeatedly asked the players about the game code, and ended up going on a rant against stream snipers. The snipers in question continued to follow him around and responded to his questions with gibberish.

xQc goes on rant against stream snipers during Escape from Tarkov stream

During a recent livestream, xQc was in the middle of an Escape from Tarkov raid. Feeling confident, the streamer commented that he wanted to “f*** somebody’s day up.” Within moments, xQc came across another player who wanted to know if he was “friendly or not.” xQc was immediately aware that he was dealing with stream snipers:

“Yo, what’s up man? What’s the code? What’s the code, pal? Okay, Jesus Christ, why do you snipers act like you are not snipers when you see me? I don’t get it. It’s so lame.”

In response, the first stream sniper simply responded with gibberish. xQc then spotted another sniper who walked up to him. The streamer asked the second player about the game code as well. However, the player responded with nonsense similar to the first stream sniper.

xQc was aghast and began to walk away:

“Oh my f***ing god I can’t do it.”

However, the streamer eventually ran into yet another stream-sniper. He asked the third player about the lobby code as well. Needless to say, the third sniper also responded with the same gibberish as the first two. xQc seemed to run out of patience and simply decided to walk away.

It is unclear whether the three players gave similar responses because they knew each other and were stream-sniping xQc together. The three could also have been random snipers who decided to answer similarly as they were all watching the livestream.

Additionally, xQc generally tends to censor the codes while playing games online. The streamer was probably guilty of streaming the code, which allowed the three stream snipers to enter the same raid. xQc eventually walked away and continued with his Escape from Tarkov streaming.

Edited by R. Elahi