Summit1g claims he can beat F1 superstar Lando Norris in iRacing simulation

During a recent livestream, Jaryd "Summit1g" Lazar challenged McLaren racing driver Lando Norris to a Twitch showdown.

Recently, Summit1g bought a $7,500 sim-racing setup and has been streaming iRacing regularly. After hours of practice, Summit1g concluded that he was good enough to beat McLaren driver Lando Norris on the game as well.

However, Summit1g’s viewers were not convinced, and aired their doubts. The streamer concluded by claiming he would be able to beat Norris, if the British-Belgian racing star only had 5 minutes of practice on the game’s Oulton Park Circuit.

Summit1g claims he can take a win over Lando Norris in iRacing driving simulation within five laps

The iRacing driving simulation game gives gamers a chance to compete with other gamers in realistic racing situations. As a result, a professional racer is bound to have a huge advantage over gamers, something that Summit1g’s viewers agreed with.

Lando Norris currently ranks 5th on the 2021 Driver Standings. The 22-year old has a range of titles to his name, including the 2017 FIA F3 European Championship.

In such a scenario, Summit1g’s viewers can be forgiven for not backing the streamer in a potential race. The streamer himself was very confident:

“Listen. Let me just say something. I’m confident enough in my MX-5 game that if Lando Norris came to the track and only had five minutes of practice, I’m pretty sure that I’d beat him in five laps.”

Fans in doubt over Summit1g's hot claims

When some of his audience raised their doubts, Summit1g was almost offended. He claimed that he will have the upper hand due to his knowledge of the iRacing track:

“Is he that insane? Is he on that level? Impossible to beat? Five minutes on this track I’ve spent a week on. You don’t think I can beat him for five laps? Do you think he knows this track by heart already? Absolutely no chance. I need to know. Where is he, man? Doing his F1 career and sh*t.”

Summit1g concluded by claiming that while Norris will easily beat him a real-life driving race, the iRacing simulation was far from the real thing.

Lando Norris himself is an avid gamer and regularly streams on Twitch. The professional racer currently has 1.1 million followers on the platform.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan