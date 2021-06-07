Summit1g moves his dad out of his house after swatters make his life difficult

During a recent live stream, Jaryd “Summit1g” Lazar went on a rant against viewers who constantly “swat” him.

Swatting is a prank that involves anonymously informing police about a possible crime happening at a specific address. Summit1g explained that he had to relocate his father out of a house he recently bought for him due to constant swatting.

The streamer revealed that this is not the first time he has been swatted. He declared that he didn't inform his viewers of the previous times he was swatted. Summit1g also posted a series of tweets explaining the situation and said he is lucky that California police handled the situation "like professionals.”

Summit1g is fed up with being swatted by his viewers

On May 24th, 2021, Summit1g posted a series of tweets explaining the situation. He revealed that the only way to escape swatting is to either hide his address more efficiently or acknowledge the situation head-on. The streamer was obviously frustrated and said the pranks were endangering lives:

And it’s kinda sad cuz I feel like the only way to stop it 100% besides the obvious “do a better job hiding your address” is to pretty much recognize that you’ve been swatted. I can only imagine how many idiots have been confused cuz nothing happened on stream so they do it again — summit1g (@summit1g) May 23, 2021

Didn’t mean to worry you guys, don’t stress I’m just annoyed lol. — summit1g (@summit1g) May 23, 2021

Regardless, the streamer criticized his viewers for wasting his time with childish actions. He reiterated that he felt fortunate the police handled the situation well each time. Swatting is a serious criminal offense that has led to concerning situations in the past, including multiple deaths.

I’m honestly super fortunate that the police in CO have handled it like pros every single time. — summit1g (@summit1g) May 23, 2021

You know I’m the most swatted streamer who never tells when it happens. Can’t tell you how many lives that have been at risk and it’s never my own. Actually fuckin lame. Gotta move my Dad who just got in there, wasting my adult time for your childish actions. Grow up idiots. — summit1g (@summit1g) May 23, 2021

Earlier, during a December 2020 stream, Summit1g said that he finally fulfilled his dream of "buying a house for his father.”

When a fan sympathized with his father's situation, the streamer could not help but go on a rather angry rant. He said that,

“It’s kind of sucky, some people can be real d**ks with the swatting s**t, they should be sent to jail asap. Yeah, mother*****s are stupid, there’s nothing else to it man. Swatters are a bunch of small w***er-mother*****s, and yeah so, how it goes is like, I have been swatted for so long, and I will never tell you.”

The streamer also stressed that swatters recklessly endanger the lives of others and put themselves in legal trouble.

“If it happens on stream, I walk away for five minutes, come back, nothing, right? Just move on with the day. I think it keeps happening coz people think it doesn’t happens. Everybody had the same stupid idea, endangering people’s lives. My family is safe and sound dude, who gives a f**k about other people’s families?”

Needless to say, the recent swatting incident concerning his father has deeply impacted the streamer. He discussed moving to a new place and said that he plans to keep everything "off the grid" from now on.

