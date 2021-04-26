"Get the f**k out of my channel": summit1g lashes out at viewers taking GTA RP too seriously

Jaryd Russell Lazar, commonly known by his online alias "Summit1g," is a regular GTA RP streamer who recently lashed out at a chatter who criticized his roleplay skills while he was interacting with other players on the NoPixel server.

The NoPixel server has been ruling the viewership charts on Twitch since its update in February this year.

Summit1g has been a part of the GTA RP community for a long time now and has had his fair share of ups and downs. He lost his cool during this incident and claimed that a line had been crossed.

During his April 24 stream, the retired CS: GO pro was dressed as a cop and was involved in a bit of cadet training. As nothing too important was going on, the American streamer started discussing UFC fights he was watching on the side with his viewers.

This didn't sit well with a few viewers, with one suggesting that he was ignoring his role in the game.

This is what Summit1g said in response to the same:

“Shut the f**k up or I’m just going to get off stream dude. Important police stuff? We’re standing around f**king circlejerking. If you have a problem, get the f**k out of my channel. Say something, catch a ban, I’m serious. Like, I do this all the f**king time. People know I do this. It’s one f**king day out of a month, shut the f**k up.

This isn't the first time that Summit1g has been criticized for his RP capabilities.

Summit1g and Valkyrae close to quitting the GTA RP server

Valkyrae & Summit1g have faced an influx of negative comments from viewers when playing GTA RP. It has got to a point where both have considered cutting down their playtime to escape the negativity.

An influx of negative comments forced him to walk away from Elder Scrolls Online in August last year.

NoPixel got an update in February and has become so popular that even celebrities like Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Travis Scott have introduced their characters to the mean streets of Los Santos.

Viewers have the freedom to make or break a title and in the case of the GTA RP server, the viewers are definitely breaking it.

Several streamers have come out to voice their opinions against negative comments by viewers. It doesn't seem like it's helping.