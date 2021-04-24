Summit1g falls asleep on live stream, absolutely loses it after waking up

During a recent live stream, Jaryd “Summit1g” Lazar ended up dozing off on camera.

The Twitch streamer was engaging with his fans after spending a considerable amount of time on NoPixel’s GTA RP server. He was watching the boxing bout between Ben Askren and Jake Paul, which the latter won via a technical knockout.

Summit1g’s viewers could see that he was tired, as the streamer ended up dozing off while watching the bout. Viewers were left surprised by the fact that he looked up and active within a few minutes of dozing off, and got really excited about the boxing match as well.

Jake paul fighting dad bod, washed up retired fighters. HES SO GOOD THO. 😂 pic.twitter.com/k2NCABzLoG — James Healey (@Jesse50James) April 19, 2021

Summit1g falls asleep while watching Jake Paul-Ben Askren bout, loses it after waking up

He was evidently tired, and had spent quite some time playing GTA V on NoPixel’s GTA RP server. As can be seen in the video, Summit1g ended up dozing off during the stream. He muttered that “he is falling asleep,” but could not help himself.

However, the streamer woke up within a few minutes, as the bout was called at 1:59 in Jake Paul’s favor. Paul was not expected to win the bout, and Summit1g appeared surprised as well.

Oh ya that fights tonight huh? Guess it’s a ish show? Imma wait and see highlights I ain’t putting money in Jake Paul’s wallet. — DaBulDabz (@deadheaddabz) April 18, 2021

Towards the end of the first minute, Askren had gone down on the canvas after taking a punch from Jake Paul. Summit1g was stunned, and went on an excited rant when Askren went down.

“He doesn’t even hit the shot. He doesn’t even connect. He misses the shot! You can at least go down on a shot that hit you. Oh that’s unbelievable. That’s unbelievable. You know that works in the 80s bro. We got cameras now homeboy. That’s crazy that you are gonna call a low-blow there. I would have walked over and be like you need to see this replay bro. You sure you wanna be there right now? There are a lot of cameras here.”

As can be seen in the clip, Summit1g was under the impression that Ben Askren went down a bit too easily. However, the bout had been called a TKO for Jake Paul after Askren went down in the first minute itself. The former mixed martial artist himself wasn’t too happy with the TKO, and commented after the match that he thought he was strong enough to continue.

I highly doubt Jake Paul can hit harder than Robbie Lawler ha — karl attwood (@Gamer___Karl) April 18, 2021

Summit1g had similar feelings, and was under the impression that Askren went down due to a punch that “did not even connect.” The streamer appeared to have changed his opinion after watching the replays. He recently posted on Twitter talking about the bout, as can be seen above.