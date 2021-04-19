Ben Askren to reportedly retire after getting TKO’d by Jake Paul, says he will continue to coach wrestling

Retired MMA fighter and amateur wrestler Ben Askren has revealed that he will coach wrestling back home after losing to YouTuber Jake Paul in their Cruiserweight fight on Saturday.

This was Jake Paul’s third professional bout. He made his debut against YouTuber Ali “AnEsonGib” Loui Al-Fakhri in January 2020 and then faced former NBA star Nate Robinson in July 2020.

His Cruiserweight bout with Ben Askren was announced on 22nd December 2020, while the April 17th date was confirmed in late February. Jake Paul ended up winning the bout via technical knockout at 1:59.

Ben Askren revealed the news in a post-bout conference.

.@jakepaul has stopped Ben Askren in the FIRST ROUND!



Did you agree with the stoppage?#TrillerFightClub pic.twitter.com/GqbsSlnuxA — FITE (@FiteTV) April 18, 2021

Ben Askren reveals plans to become a wrestling coach after losing bout against Jake Paul

After losing his bout with Jake Paul, Ben Askren was asked whether he agreed with the referee’s decision to not let him continue. The bout was called at 1:59 after Ben Askren had dropped to the canvas towards the end of the first minute.

Askren was also asked if the bout was the last time fans will see him compete in combat sports. He said it wasn't the end and spoke about a gigantic $1 million payday.

Here's how he put it:

“I thought I was fine but you know, that’s his(the referee's) job, and if that’s what he felt, it’s what he did. No, (that’s not it for my career in combat sports) I’m gonna take around a million dollars back home to the bank, and I’m gonna coach some wrestling.”

Jake Paul posted the following question on Twitter in response to Askren's interview:

WHO SHOULD I RETIRE NEXT? https://t.co/ZI08p0Xnjd — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Many people had raised doubts over Jake Paul’s boxing abilities before the bout. Ben Askren is a former world champion in submission wrestling and has had a successful career as a professional mixed martial artist.

Askren has also competed in the UFC, was a 2008 US Olympic team member, and won the 2005 Pan American championship in freestyle wrestling.

UFC president Dana White had even claimed that he was willing to bet $1 million that Jake Paul would end up losing against Askren. However, Paul ended up producing a dominant display. Ben Askren started actively and was chasing Jake Paul around the ring for the first minute.

i lasted longer man... — Nate Robinson (@knownasnoble) April 18, 2021

The YouTuber/boxer made quick work of his opponent and landed nine out of his 26 punches. Ben Askren was sent to the canvas midway through the first round but recovered and continued.

However, referee Brian Stutts called the fight at 1:59. Paul now has a 3-0 record in professional boxing.

He won his first bout against AnEsonGib via a technical knockdown as well. Jake Paul is intent on continuing his successful start to professional boxing, as can be seen from the Twitter post.