Watch: The moment Jake Paul knocked out Ben Askren in the first round of their boxing match

The Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight is finally done and dusted, and 'The Problem Child' has emerged victorious after months of back-and-forth.

The rivalry between the YouTuber and the former MMA champion went to some unsavory places as they exchanged jabs over social media in the last few months. But with all the trashtalk behind them, when the two finally met inside the ring, Jake Paul had the final word, or rather, land the final strike.

Ben Askren had predicted a seventh-round knockout win for himself, while Jake Paul claimed that 'Funky' would not be able to keep up with him for even two rounds. Turns out that Jake Paul was indeed right.

Ben Askren was dropped straight to the ground by Jake Paul at 1:10 minutes in the first round. He managed to beat the count and stand up staggeringly, but the referee deemed him unfit to continue.

Here's a look at the moments leading up to the KO.

Moments before the KO ... pic.twitter.com/0q0TEQ5Chd — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 18, 2021

Watch the knockout below:

Jake Paul knocks out Ben Askren in under a minute of the first round. #TrillerFightClub



pic.twitter.com/bBumrID0lQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 18, 2021

Here's a closer look at the knockout.

The Jake Paul KO of Ben Askren pic.twitter.com/zNkNrOy1PT — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 18, 2021

Advertisement

What went down at the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight?

Jake Paul had called Ben Askren out after winning against ex-NBA player Nate Robinson. He had also called out Conor McGregor in the same post-fight interview. But that fight did not materialize, despite Jake Paul trying really hard to get a reaction out of The Irishman on social media.

Many thought Ben Askren was an easier choice for Jake Paul since 'Funky' is not widely known for his striking skills. They turned out to be right, as Askren could not do much inside the ring, and has since apologized to the 'world' for letting them down. However, there's a section of the MMA and combat sports Twitter community that believes the fight could have been rigged.

Jake Paul was emotional in victory and broke down as he and his team celebrated his first win over an accomplished combat sports athlete.

JAKE PAUL KNOCKS OUT BEN ASKREN IN ROUND 1 🤯



(via @FiteTV) pic.twitter.com/9bzuwdnaHu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 18, 2021

Advertisement

"I just had a dream and I chased it and I worked hard. The thing that I am here standing next to all these legends, these legends that are here," Jake Paul said in a post-fight statement, standing alongside rapper-songwriter Snoop Dogg.

With Jake Paul stunning Ben Askren, the star-studded extravaganza hosted by Triller Fight Club at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, came to a fitting end. Keeping in line with the wild nature of the night, Snoop Dogg called out UFC president Dana White as the event went off air, reminding him of the pre-fight wager.

Jake Paul wins. Snoop calls out Dana White. A fitting end to a wild night.



(🎥: @FiteTV) pic.twitter.com/l87rt0giFv — theScore (@theScore) April 18, 2021