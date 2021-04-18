"Who paid the ref?" - MMA Twitter thinks Jake Paul's KO victory over Ben Askren was rigged

Jake Paul created headlines once again with a first-round knockout win over Ben Askren in a boxing bout under the Triller Fight Club banner. The match was a rather short one as Paul knocked out Askren in the first round of the 8-round boxing bout.

Although Askren landed a few shots early on Jake, things quickly changed when the younger Paul sibling came out attacking.

Jake Paul landed a destructive right hand that dropped Ben Askren at 1:18 in the first round and the referee stepped in soon after. The referee called the match in favor of Jake Paul as he decided that Askren would be unable to continue.

An emotional Ben Askren wanted to continue fighting. However, the referee waived it off, citing the reason that Askren was still wobbly on his feet. Askren fell to his knees in disbelief and even started doing push ups to show that he could keep going.

Immediately after the controversial stoppage, the MMA community took to Twitter to react to the event. People have started criticizing the call made to finish the match and many of them are feeling suspicious about the referee's call to end the contest as a pay-off job.

Accusing the fight of being rigged, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling wrote over Twitter-

Who paid the ref? #PaulAskren

Who paid the ref? #PaulAskren — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) April 18, 2021

The Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Triller fight might’ve been the worst event in world history pic.twitter.com/5rxtORBYav — Sir Yacht🛥️ (@SirYacht) April 18, 2021

Number #1 ranked UFC welterweight, Colby Covington, also had a similar opinion about the fight.

Advertisement

Snake Paul vs Asscream was a work. #TrillerFightClub — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) April 18, 2021

Sharing a picture of referee Brian Stutts, who was the third man for the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight, another fan wrote-

"This is the dude who stopped the Ben Askren vs Jake Paul fight. He should be playing chess in the park, not refereeing boxing matches. He probably copped a bag tho."

This is the dude who stopped the Ben Askren vs Jake Paul fight. He should be playing chess in the park, not refereeing boxing matches. He probably copped a bag tho. pic.twitter.com/oejHFDFayp — michael fisher (@Yhoppah) April 18, 2021

Advertisement

Here’s the referee and judging assignments for tonight’s #TrillerFightClub event.



Brian Stutts will be the third man in the ring for Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul, with Ed Kanner, Nola Oliver and Richard Sells serving as judges. pic.twitter.com/pMkCbDqVJo — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) April 17, 2021

Did I just watch a fight that was written and directed?? Wtf!!! Lmao 🤣🤣 #Jake_Paul_vs_Ben_Askren pic.twitter.com/i1naDAhFEG — Luis Salazar (@LuisSalazarx) April 18, 2021

Fans were bored by the time Jake Paul and Ben Askren actually fought

The Triller Fight Club event was criticized from the very beginning as it seemingly consisted of more musical performances than actual fights.

While the high caliber event included performances from Justin Bieber, the Black Keys, Snoop, Too Short, Diplo and more, hardcore fight fans were more than a little irritated.

They cannot be blamed either, as it took two and a half hours before the actual fight between Ben Askren and Jake Paul started. And to their misery, the contest lasted a total of 78 seconds.

3 straight musical acts and 1 fight so far:



#PaulAskren pic.twitter.com/t7smJbYQTL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 18, 2021

Advertisement

How we’re all getting carried to bed after 4 hours of this “boxing” #PaulAskren pic.twitter.com/vFPTSZYIrR — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 18, 2021

What Jake Paul and Ben Askren will look like by the time they fight and all the concerts are over #jakePaulvsBenAskren #PaulAskren #trillerfightclub pic.twitter.com/H8md7qnBhJ — Jamie Baker CFC 💙 (@JamieBakerCFC) April 18, 2021

“tHe mOmEnT yOuVe aLL bEeN wAiTiNg fOr...jUsTiN biEbEr” NO WE HAVENT LEMME SEE THE JAKE PAUL VS BEN ASKREN FIGHT pic.twitter.com/QHGr9lWMKp — daniel (@rrtruckt) April 18, 2021