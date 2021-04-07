"Be ready after the fight" - Jake Paul announces the upcoming launch of own boxing NFT collection

Jake Paul is sparing no effort to revolutionize boxing. Well, at least from a marketing standpoint. Ahead of his forthcoming boxing match with Ben Askren, Jake Paul is ready for his first NFT (non-fungible token) drop.

For this, the YouTuber is collaborating with Origin Protocol, a company that builds decentralized marketplaces with blockchain technology. The company recently announced that Jake Paul will launch his five open edition NFTs on their NFT launchpad at nft.jakepaul.com. If interested, you can leave your email address on the aforesaid website to get notified once the sale goes live.

The NFT collection has been named "The Future of Boxing". As the name suggests, the digital artwork will be related to boxing. Open editions will be made available for purchase right after Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren concludes. An 'ultra-exclusive auction will follow the open edition sale.

69 winning bidders will win take home a prize package that includes Jake Paul's in-ring apparel, tickets to his next fight, and a 1-of-1 Jake Paul boxing rookie card.

In a recent Twitter post, Jake Paul announced that an exclusive auction will go live after he 'knocks out Ben Askren':

"Finally here guys! I've been working on this drop with Origin for so long now... After I knockout Ben Askren, we're doing the biggest drop for NFT boxing yet. It's called the future of boxing -- it's amazing art pieces with amazing artists. Be ready," said Jake Paul.

Origin Protocol mentioned in its release that the open editions will go on sale at 1:00 AM ET (5:00 AM UTC) on Sunday, April 18th. At 1:15 AM ET (5:15 AM UTC), the exclusive auction is set to go live. 58 hours later, at 12:49 PM ET (4:49 PM UTC) on Tuesday, the auction will conclude.

Betting odds favor Jake Paul over Ben Askren

Despite having a more decorated resume, Ben Askren is the betting underdog against Jake Paul. Askren's lack of experience in pro-boxing, in addition to the YouTuber's undefeated record, makes him a -120 underdog (mybookie.ag).

Paul has amassed a 2-0 record as a pro-boxer. The YouTuber is eyeing a victory over the former NCAA division-1 wrestler to legitimize his boxing career.