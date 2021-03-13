What are UFC NFTs, and where to buy them?

UFC NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are about to hit the market, as the promotion recently announced a partnership with Dapper Labs, the Flow blockchain's creators.

NFT is a new concept that can be tricky to understand for those not well-versed in the new 'blockchain world'. But basically, they are assets verified using blockchain technology.

A network of computers registers unique activities that give a 'proof of ownership', meaning each transaction made is unique and authentic. In other words, even though you could replicate anything online, there is only one 'genuine' piece.

The concept is perfect for artists who create online artworks and can now verify their productions and add an authenticity tag to their art pieces.

NFTs have also evolved to reach other areas like sports organisations, influencers and brands, who are using the technology to produce collectibles and unique digital goods.

UFC NFTs are the next addition to the market after the NBA recently successfully implemented its brand to enter the non-fungible tokens fever.

In an email sent to fans interested in acquiring UFC NFTs, the promotion stated:

"Welcome to the world of UFC on Flow, where you can buy, sell and trade your verifiable limited edition moments, fully licensed by the UFC. With UFC on Flow, every day will feel like fight night, offering fans with an unprecedented experience. You can collect the greatest knockouts, finishes,and highlights in the history of the UFC. The team is busy working on this world-class flagship project. In the meanwhile, by joining this waitlist, you'll be the first to know about the latest action from UFC on Flow. See you in the Octagon!"

In a subsequent message, UFC asked its fans to take part in a survey to get a chance of getting an exclusive sneak peek of the new UFC NFT collection.

The email also said that eight lucky participants would be selected to receive a $50 gift card to start their UFC NFT collection.

Where can one buy UFC NFTs?

For now, UFC NFTs will not be available for purchase, as the promotion is still working to produce its original digital assets. However, MMA fans can access all the information about UFC non-fungible tokens at https://ufc.onflow.org/.

Dapper Labs, responsible for the Flow blockchain, which will regulate the UFC NFTs, have released a statement explaining how the unique online collectibles will work:

"Today, we're proud to announce our latest partnership: a collaboration with the UFC to create crypto-backed digital assets and an accompanying blockchain game for mixed martial arts fans around the world. UFC on Flow offers fans an unprecedented crypto-enabled experience: unique or limited edition items available for collectors to buy or win, digital assets trading on an open marketplace and games that make players real stakeholders in the value they help create."

