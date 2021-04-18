Watch: Jake Paul gets called out by 'billionaire' boxer Joe Fournier at Triller event.

Jake Paul has been making news all over the combat sports world recently with his scheduled boxing bout against Ben Askren. The fight purses of the athletes at the event were recently revealed, and they were big. The undercard of the event saw 'billionaire' boxer Joe Fournier take on reggaeton artist Reykon.

Joe Fournier is an English entrepreneur who amassed an 8-0-1 boxing record coming into the fight. While his last fight was in 2016, he's never really fought a professional boxer. Tonight was no different, as he took on Colombian musician Andres Felipe Robledo Londono aka Reykon. The musician made his boxing debut and looked completely out of place in the ring.

Fournier, who has won all his bouts so far via knockout, secured his ninth with tonight as he defeated Reykon. The 38-year-old Englishman dropped the musician with a left hook in the second round. While the Colombian managed to get up to his feet, he was dropped again by a right hand from the 'billionaire' boxer. Reykon survived this second round, but his corner decided to stop the bout at the end of it. This took Fournier's boxing record to 9-0.

Regis Prograis face Ukrainian native Ivan Redkach in the co-main event. Pograis is a former WBA light-welterweight champion.

Joe Fournier called out Jake Paul

The Englishman has expressed his desire to fight Jake Paul multiple times in the past, even willing to bet two million pounds on his win.

In his post-fight interview tonight, Joe Fournier minced no words when asked who he wanted for his next fight.

"Well, everyone knows I'd love Jake Paul next" - Joe Fournier

If this materializes, it will certainly be Jake Paul's hardest test to date with the most experienced boxer he's faced so far in his career. Fournier is considerably older than the YouTuber, and while the entrepreneur hasn't ever fought a professional boxer, he has a significant amount of experience over the YouTuber inside the ring.

Watch the callout below: