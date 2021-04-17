Who is Regis Prograis, the boxer co-headlining the Ben Askren vs Jake Paul PPV card?

Regis Prograis is a former WBA light-welterweight champion. The 32-year-old boxer will face Ukrainian native Ivan Redkach in the co-main event for tonight's Triller Fight Club pay-per-view.

Fighting out of Houston, Texas, Regis Prograis turned professional in 2012 after a stellar 87-7 record as an amateur. 'Rogarou' is 25-1 as a pro with 21 wins coming via knockout. Prograis's only loss came at the hands of British fighter Josh Taylor. The New Orleans native lost his WBA super welterweight title to Taylor via majority decision in 2019.

IBF 🏆

WBA 🏆

Ring 🏆



Josh Taylor defeats Regis Prograis to lift the Muhammad Ali trophy 👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 pic.twitter.com/WEmo4ONgLv — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) October 26, 2019

Prograis, who trains alongside Evander Holyfield in Houston, recuperated and made a comeback against Juan Heraldez in 2020. Prograis stopped Heraldez in the third round via TKO and regained his momentum.

Regis Prograis keeps tonight's knockout streak going with a 3rd round TKO over Juan Heraldez! Prograis improves to 25-1 (21 KOs).#PrograisHeraldez #DavisSantaCruz pic.twitter.com/ei5X4ERcyb — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) November 1, 2020

Regis Prograis will be the top earner on tonight's Triller Fight Club fight card, in terms of the guaranteed fight purse. Prograis will get an $850,000 paycheck, surpassing Jake Paul and Ben Askren's appearance fees. His opponent, Ivan Redkach, will make $250,000.

Here are the salaries for #PaulAskren



Ben Askren $500,000

Jake Paul $690,000



Ivan Redkach $250,000

Regis Prograis $850,000



Frank Mir $350,000

Steve Cunningham $150,000



Reykon $80,000

Joe Fournier $220,000



Full purse list and story will be up shortly on @MMAFighting — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 16, 2021

Despite being a master of sweet science, Regis Prograis isn't irked by a YouTuber and a former MMA star headlining a pro boxing fight card. Prograis believes that the event will draw the general public's attention to the sport.

In an interview with DAZN Sports, Regis explained why a victory over Redakach is vital for his career.

"My name is very high risk and low reward," he continues. "I think after this fight, my profile will be raised up way higher. I'll be high risk and high reward after this. I was already a world champion and a lot of people didn't know that. So, it's the perfect opportunity for me to gain more fans, more exposure.

Advertisement

Regis Prograis picks the winner of tonight's main event

From a pro boxer's perspective, Regis Prograis reckons that Askren lacks an elite striking skillset. Judging by 'Funky's' sparring/training footage, Prograis is certain that Jake Paul will emerge victorious on April 17.

"I do feel like Jake Paul is going to beat Ben Askren. I saw Ben Askren hitting the pads and hitting the bag and from boxing eyes ... it doesn't look good at all. Jake Paul is not a boxer, but his hands definitlely look better than Ben Askren's," said Regis Prograis.

Ben Askren’s sparring footage has raised concerns for fans that he will get KOd by Jake Paul on Saturday night https://t.co/xNgucrsy6l — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 14, 2021