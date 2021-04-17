How much is Ben Askren getting paid to fight Jake Paul?

The fight purses for Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren have been revealed.

According to figures disclosed by the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission, Ben Askren is getting paid $500,000 for the fight, while Jake Paul will be taking home $690,000.

However, these are only fixed paychecks for Ben Askren and Jake Paul, excluding the percentage of pay-per-view profits and other bonuses.

The list of fight night salaries is led by former WBA light-welterweight champion Regis Prograis, who will be earning $850,000 for the co-main event match. His opponent, Ivan Redkach, is set to receive $250,000.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir is also on the card, taking on former IBF titleholder and former US Navy man Steve Cunningham in his professional boxing debut.

Cunningham came in as a replacement for Antonio Tarver after the latter was denied clearance by the commission. Frank Mir is set to make $350,000 from the bout and Steve Cunningham will take home $150,000.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jake Paul makes claims related to purse forfeit, Ben Askren denies

It is a known fact that Ben Askren is not among the best strikers out there. His prowess lies more in wrestling and groundwork than boxing. However, Jake Paul recently claimed that Askren will not be allowed to use any of those tactics in the duo's eight-round boxing match.

According to The Problem Child, Ben Askren will be losing his entire fight purse if he resorts to MMA techniques in the bout. Here's what Jake Paul said:

"I don't think the fight will last long enough for him to even think about taking me down. We just signed the bout agreement days ago. He will lose his purse if he does that... If he does do something like that, his purse is eliminated in the bout agreement. If he wants to lose all the money for the fight, then sure, go ahead. I am beating him up in wrestling shoes. He's going to get beat up in wrestling shoes, which I think is hilarious."

However, Ben Askren has stated over Twitter that Paul's claim is not true.

Ben Askren has predicted a seventh-round knockout win for himself, which sounds like a more realistic outcome than Jake Paul's claim that the former would not last more than a round or two.

Besides being a veteran mixed martial artist and former champion, Askren is also an Olympian wrestler. Funky also has years of experience in combat sports. Askren has not only competed against elite athletes but has trained and sparred against them extensively as well.

On Saturday, Askren will have former UFC champion and close friend Tyron Woodley in his corner as he battles Jake Paul in their much-awaited bout.

