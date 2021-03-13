Everything you need to know about Joe Fournier, the billionaire fighting on Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren undercard

Joe Fournier is a British entrepreneur and professional boxer who became a millionaire with his business in the fitness, nightclub, and boxing industries.

He rose to prominence after selling the fitness business he had founded to an FTSE 100 company and investing the money in the stock market.

Joe Fournier also owns a chain of fancy nightclubs operating under the Bonbonniere trademark. His list of contacts includes names like Paris Hilton, Madonna, Jourdan Dunn, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Counting all of his activities and investments, Joe Fournier's net worth surpasses the billion mark. Yet he still takes boxing really seriously, reactivating his professional career almost five years after his last bout.

The 38-year-old will fight Andres Felipe Robledo Londono in the undercard of the same event to host the highly-anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Ben Askren.

Joe Fournier's boxing record is currently 8-0, with all his wins coming by via knockout. He kicked off his career in the fight game in the Light Heavyweight division in 2015, when he was already 32 years old.

His debut against Jorge Burgos in the Dominican Republic set the tone for the rest of his career, highlighting an explosive style and potent right hand.

However, after another seven successful matches, Joe Fournier was suspended from boxing due to failing a drug test for the illegal substance sibutramine.

The anti-doping organization responsible for his conviction banned the entrepreneur-turned-boxer until December 2020. Fournier began talks about making a return to competition against Jake Paul after his ban was lifted.

As for his accolades in the sport, Joe Fournier can be proud of having captured the WBA international light heavyweight belt by defeating Wilmer Mejia, which moved him up to 11th in the rankings.

Joe Fournier vs. Jake Paul

Jake Paul v AnEsonGib

Joe Fournier's initial wish was to fight Jake Paul as the YouTuber called out the British entrepreneur on multiple occasions last year.

At the time, the internet celebrity turned professional boxer had only fought twice against fellow-YouTubers AnEsonGib and KSI. Joe Fournier explained the situation in an interview with iFL TV.

"So, I'm in my house in the Bahamas. I'm looking out at the ocean, and I get a call from David Haye. I pick up the call, and he's like, 'I've had the most uncanny conversation with BJ Flores [Jake Paul's coach].' And he's like, 'he was telling me about him, and he's like, you know, a good fight would be Joe [Fournier] against Jake. I think he would really do some damage to Joe, to be honest with you.' And David was like, 'look, BJ, I know you know a lot about boxing, but, come on, be serious. Joe has been in the ring with some real top-level guys and held his own, you know. So, you sure you want to do this? The guy has only fought two YouTubers. There's a big difference between YouTube and boxing.' And BJ goes, 'bro, he'll put Joe in a coma. I'm telling you now this guy's the truth,'" recalled Joe Fournier.

He then described the counter-offer made to Jake Paul and BJ Flores, which included a two million pounds bet on him winning the boxing match.

"I go, 'F*ck this David, call him back right now.' And I say, 'a million pounds for BJ and a million pounds to Jake. I'm ready to fight tomorrow. I'll go to the pub, leave the pub, and go put the gloves on and fight him. I don't need to train. You just set up the fight in a week. They can do a full camp and call me last minute, whatever. Whatever weight you want, I'll be there. You can't tell me you're going to put me unconscious and expect me to be calm,'" said Joe Fournier.