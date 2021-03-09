How much does the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren pay-per-view cost?

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren has become one of the year's most anticipated fights so far among combat sports fans. The April 17 bout has now finally had its pay-per-view price and location revealed.

The boxing match will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The venue, which houses NFL side Atlanta Falcons and MLS club Atlanta United, can hold up to 75,000 people.

Triller Fight Club, which is promoting the fight, announced that Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren will be available for purchase at the cost of $49.99 on pay-per-view.

The Triller US PPV price for Jake Paul vs Ben Asrken on April 17th will be $49.99. They have also announced that the fight will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) March 8, 2021

Although the stadium can host thousands of people, there are no ticket sales at this time due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions in the state of Georgia. However, a limited number of guests will be present at the Atlanta Falcons' home.

Where can I watch Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren?

The fight will be exclusively on pay-per-view at the cost of $49.99 in the United States and Canada, while a charge of £17 will be applied in the United Kindom.

North American fans can watch Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren on iNDemand, ordering the event through AT&T TV, Dish, Fios, Xfinity, Spectrum, DirecTV, or Optimum. Box enthusiasts in the UK and worldwide can check their options on FITE TV. Pay-per-view prices might vary.

FITE TV allows subscribers to stream Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren online via mobile, Smart TV, and other streaming devices. The preliminary fight card begins at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, and the pay-per-view event kicks off at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

Advertisement

Who else will be fighting on the night?

Triller has announced that UFC Hall of Famer and former heavyweight champion Frank Mir will compete on the same night in a boxing match against former multi-champion boxer Antonio Tarver.

While 41-year-old Mir retired from his mixed martial arts career in 2019, Tarver, who is 52 years old, will be returning to action for the first time since 2015. The remaining fights for the four-hour event are set to be revealed in the coming days.

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

In a press release, Triller CEO Ryan Kavanaugh promised combat sports fans a quality event on April 17 when Jake Paul enters the ring against former UFC welterweight Ben Askren.

"April 17 will have an element of surprise and action for everyone, from music fans to the casual and diehard fight fan. The way we will present the night in this state-of-the-art venue will continue to redefine consumer engagement for a global consumer, with world-class partners like iNDemand and FITE joining us not just for this event, but for the others we will have in 2021 and beyond."

Will you be buying Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren on pay-per-view? Sound off in the comments.