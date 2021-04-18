Mario Lopez, Pete Davidson, and Snoop Dogg feature at Triller's star-studded Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event

It's raining celebrities at the April 17 card of Triller Fight Club, headlined by YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former MMA champion Ben Askren.

Triller specializes in events that bring sports and entertainment together in a massive way, represented by the biggest names of both worlds. Saturday night's event has been no exception.

Which celebrities are appearing at Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event?

The event is being hosted by celebrity television and radio host Mario Lopez, along with superstar rapper and part-owner of Triller, Snoop Dogg.

When it comes to fighting, Junior Younan started things off in a battle with Jeyson Minda and took the fight with a scorecard of 69-63.

In the following fight, Quinton Randall took on William Jackson and secured a decision victory after landing some impressive beating on his opponent.

Triller took their celebrity show-off a notch higher with the next segment, as Jaleel White appeared in his iconic character of Steve Urkel in a comedic skit segment with Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg was soon joined by actor-comedian Pete Davidson and singer-songwriter Diplo to continue hosting the star-studded affair.

The stage was soon taken by rock band The Black Keys next, performing numbers like I Got Mine, Gold on the Ceiling, Lonely Boy, and others.

Billionaire entrepreneur Joe Fournier took on reggaeton performer Reykon next after a four-year absence from the ring.

But Fournier showed no signs of ring rust and dropped his opponent twice in the second round, leaving Reykon unable to start the third round and picking up a TKO victory as a result.

Following the victory, Joe Fournier went ahead and called out Jake Paul, who is fighting Ben Askren in the main event of the night, in a much-anticipated bout.

"It just kind of came out naturally. I wanted four or five rounds to get my feet back under me honestly. Everyone knows, I’d love Jake Paul next," Joe Fournier said.

Saweetie performed next, keeping the musical extravaganza of the night going, followed by Snoop Dogg himself as part of Mt. Westmore, along with Ice Cube, E40, and Too Short.

Other celebrity names that the grand Triller Fight Club event awaits are Major Lazer, Doja Cat, and perhaps the biggest musical draw of the night, Justin Bieber.