"They got it all from Vince McMahon" - Ric Flair thinks Triller are taking inspiration from WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be a part of the grand affair that the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren match is all set to be.

Triller has shown that they do not shy away from going above and beyond with their entertainment quotient. With the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight reaching all the heights of popularity, they are cutting no corners at all.

Before the event kicked off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, The Nature Boy spoke to MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn in his usual, enthusiastic manner.

In the interview, among other things, Ric Flair said that WWE CEO Vince McMahon was surely the inspiration for Triller and all other sporting organizations that are tilting more and more towards entertainment.

"They got it all from Vince McMahon! They got it all from WWE. The NBA, baseball, football, the entrances get grander, the All-Star games get bigger, the Super Bowl gets bigger, but it all started with WrestleMania."

During the event, Ric Flair will be officiating an exhibition SlapStrike match between U.S. Champion Da Crazy Hawaiian and The Bear Man.

Ric Flair spoke highly of the event overall, stating that he was impressed by the star-power and was hoping the main event competitors were tough enough to deliver a great show.

"It's my first event, I'm not sure what to think of it. It's amazing. The star-power, the people that are hear, attending the event, that speaks volumes already. And, you know, you've got a national champion. The kid is tough - from WIsconsin. And I don't know how tough the Paul kid is. He better be tough, if he's wrestling a guy or fighting a guy who's a two-time national champion."

Advertisement

Ric Flair discusses Logan Paul's WrestleMania appearance

Jake Paul's brother Logan Paul made an appearance in the recently-concluded WrestleMania 37 on the second night. Logan showed up as Sami Zayn's ringside guest and ended up receiving a stunner from Kevin Owens.

Ric Flair seemed to enjoy his role at the Show of Shows, stating:

"It was great! I don't think people understand - everytime you have the opportunity to be associated with WrestleMania, the WWE brand, I don't care how big they think they are, they just got bigger. Logan Paul just got a lot bigger after WrestleMania. Because it's just global, it's iconic, it's been around forever, and they don't spare one dime. As a matter of fact, they go the extra mile to provide the entertainment and the wrestlers."

Watch the full interview below: