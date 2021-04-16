Where can I watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren?

YouTuber Jake Paul is set to clash with former Bellator champion Ben Askren in a cruiserweight boxing match this weekend. The fight will headline Triller Fight Club's second pay-per-view event at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The main card will kick off at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 17.

You can order the official PPV live-stream on the FITE TV streaming service. For mobile users, the FITE TV app is available for download on App Store and Google Play.

What is FITE TV?

FITE TV was recently acquired by TrillerNet (aka Triller Hold Co LLC), Triller's parent company. The acquisition will assist Triller in extending its foothold in live-event pay-per-view streaming. Ryan Kavanagh and Bobby Sarnevesht, co-owners of Triller, welcomed FITE TV on board as its distribution partner recently:

"FITE has been a fantastic partner, and the synergy between the two businesses and teams was clear from day one," said Bobby Sarnevesht, Chairman and Co-owner of Triller, and Ryan Kavanaugh, Co-owner of Triller, jointly. "With our acquisition of FITE, we bring into TrillerNET their stellar technology, valuable customer and content partner base, and one of the most experienced executive teams in this space. The deal represents our ambitions to not only expand Triller Fight Club and grow FITE's distribution relationships, but also to reimagine what, how and when premium music, sports and entertainment is delivered to today's audiences," they added.

The event will also feature live performances by Justin Bieber and hip-hop collective Mt. Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort, and E-40) along with Doja Cat, Diplo, and Major Lazer. Triller is also looking to host Oscar De La Hoya's return to the boxing ring on July 3.

Ben Askren vs Jake Paul - who is being favored by the odds?

Ben Askren was prominently a 'Funky' wrestler during his MMA tenure. The former NCAA Division 1 wrestler amassed a stellar 19-2 record, courtesy of his grappling abilities. But throughout his career, Askren's striking was considered the worst weapon in his arsenal.

This can be cited as the reason why Ben Askren is a huge underdog compared to Jake Paul. The Problem Child is a -175 favorite, according to MyBookie.ag, considering that he has a perfect 2-0 record as a professional boxer.

Here are the odds for Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren:



Jake Paul -180 (5/9)

Ben Askren +150 (3/2)



(odds via @betonline_ag) pic.twitter.com/Bg2TkvkEE9 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 15, 2021

However, Ben Askren might subdue Jake Paul with his unrelenting sloppy boxing style and claim the upset.