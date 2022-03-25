"Activision Blizzard's open 'frat boy' environment fostered rampant s**ism, harassment, and discrimination": New lawsuit seeks Bobby Kotick's dismissal

The Microsoft acquisition isn't the only legal matter in Activision's mind right now, as its battle with accusations of gender-based misconduct continues. Earlier on Wednesday, a fresh complaint was reportedly launched against the publishers in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Attorney Lisa Bloom has filed a new complaint on behalf of her client, who is a current employee, and her identity has been hidden under "Jane Doe."

Bloomberg Law @BLaw



blawgo.com/mW9SiUy “For years, Activision Blizzard’s open ‘frat boy’ environment fostered rampant sexism, harassment and discrimination with 700 reported incidents occurring under CEO Robert Kotick’s watch,” a new lawsuit against the embattled video game giant alleges. “For years, Activision Blizzard’s open ‘frat boy’ environment fostered rampant sexism, harassment and discrimination with 700 reported incidents occurring under CEO Robert Kotick’s watch,” a new lawsuit against the embattled video game giant alleges.blawgo.com/mW9SiUy

The fresh complaint follows a series of allegations on similar lines against the company in the past. The pressure on current CEO Bobby Kotick is high, who's set to leave following the Microsoft takeover.

Activision has declared that they're finding it hard to hire fresh employees and retain existing ones. Based on the seriousness of the accusations made by Jane Doe, it's set to become even more challenging in the coming days.

Current Activision employee lodges fresh accusations of sexual misconduct under a hidden identity

The description of the complaint launched on Wednesday in court against Activision is pretty severe:

"For years, Activision Blizzard's open 'frat boy' environment fostered rampant s**ism, harassment, and discrimination with 700 reported incidents occurring under CEO Robert Kotick's watch."

The complainant has stated that she joined Activision as a senior administrative assistant in the IT department in 2017. Since then, she has been repeatedly insisted on participating in lewd games and getting drunk.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



The full lawsuit: The California state government has filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard for some truly horrifying work place issues, including what the lawsuit alleges as “frat” culture at work.The full lawsuit: aboutblaw.com/YJw The California state government has filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard for some truly horrifying work place issues, including what the lawsuit alleges as “frat” culture at work. The full lawsuit: aboutblaw.com/YJw https://t.co/o9M5NucCOG

Doe further added that she isn't the only one who has suffered in these situations. Other female employees are also subject to sexual comments and groping by male colleagues, often under the influence of alcohol.

She has stated that her complaints against her supervisors were termed as approaches of friendship. Her attempts to inform the higher authorities have always been met with apathy. She was reportedly told not to bring out the matter in the open to protect the company's reputation.

Doe also informed that she had tried repeatedly to find a new job. She was also offered a new role of lesser significance and pay after complaining directly to then Blizzard president, J. Allen Brack.

Skill Up @SkillUpYT



Bobby Kotick must go. Jason Schreier @jasonschreier NEW: Employees across Activision, Blizzard, and King tell Bloomberg they were underwhelmed by a series of meetings held today to address the ongoing crisis. Executives repeated talking points and defended Bobby Kotick as calls for his ousting grow louder. bloomberg.com/news/articles/… NEW: Employees across Activision, Blizzard, and King tell Bloomberg they were underwhelmed by a series of meetings held today to address the ongoing crisis. Executives repeated talking points and defended Bobby Kotick as calls for his ousting grow louder. bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Kotick sacked J. Allen Brack for the same things that Kotick is now all but confirmed to have done. In fact, the allegations and evidence against Kotick are even more damning.Bobby Kotick must go. twitter.com/jasonschreier/… Kotick sacked J. Allen Brack for the same things that Kotick is now all but confirmed to have done. In fact, the allegations and evidence against Kotick are even more damning.Bobby Kotick must go. twitter.com/jasonschreier/…

Doe had also applied for the executive assistant position in November 2021, but she claims that her application was rejected unfairly. She believes that her statement about the company in a press conference the following month had resulted in the rejection.

Doe is now asking for multiple court orders, including the firing of CEO Bobby Kotick and the introduction of a rotating HR department. She believes it will help combat the issues raised by conflicts of interest. It remains to be seen how the case will proceed and what the future holds for the company, Bobby Kotick, and others who have been accused.

Edited by Shaheen Banu