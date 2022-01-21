Overwatch Producer reveals Bobby Kotick stalled development through dead end projects

Tracy Kennedy, a game producer for Overwatch, recently went to Twitter to take Bobby Kotick to task for previous actions. Activision Blizzard has remained in the news over the last few months, from a major lawsuit to the company being sold to Microsoft.
The Overwatch producer talked about a variety of problems caused by Kotick, quote-tweeting an article where the CEO explained the motive of selling to Microsoft. Bobby Kotick cited the delay of Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, and Tracy Kennedy had a few problems to share with the internet.
“Bobby, tell everyone about the random projects for OW1 you all would shove on us, the team would do OT for only them to get cancelled and for months of OW2 dev to have been lost. Or how almost entire teams are turning over and citing you as the reason. Don't be shy.”
Overwatch Producer Tracy Kennedy blames Bobby Kotick for affecting game development
In the tweets below, Kennedy did not hold back at blasting Bobby Kotick, blaming him for many of the problems in the game's production. In her opening tweet, she talked about doing overtime on random projects, only for them to get canceled, resulting in wasted time.
She then called him a coward openly, saying that he just hid behind others. Now that it’s publicly known, it’s quite likely Bobby Kotick will be phased out after the acquisition, with Kennedy stating that the Activision Blizzard teams had outlasted Kotick and had 'won'.
However, one Twitter user said that Kotick had 'won' because he gets to leave on his own terms, and will obviously be receiving a large amount of cash. But Kennedy disagreed, stating that Kotick's ego had taken a major hit and further stated that people viewing him as incompetent was the worst-case scenario for the CEO.
However, it seems like Kotick’s on the way out, with Microsoft expected to fully acquire Activision Blizzard by 2023. Unfortunately, Tracy Kennedy could not speak in greater detail about the actual projects that were mentioned, since employees can only talk about working conditions themselves.
However, the producer did not hold back talking about how she perceives Kotick for his work as a boss, heavily blaming the CEO for problems within the company.
The Internet responds to Kennedy's words about Overwatch and Kotick
The thread started by Tracy Kennedy was filled with questions, concerns, and remarks about the shooter game and Kotick in general. Many were simply concerned or disappointed about how things worked out.
Obviously, there is hope for the future. Apparently, under new management without Bobby Kotick, the game could possibly thrive again, and some of the systemic problems within the company itself could be resolved.
The news did not seem to surprise many, but disappointed quite a few fans of the game. There is hope for the future in many of the social media posts, hoping that under new management, the games they love can grow to even greater heights.