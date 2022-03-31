Call of Duty Modern Warfare II test gameplay leaked: What can be expected from the title?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is reportedly arriving this year in 2022 and will continue the reboot storyline that started back in 2019. As time passes on, more information has started to surface online and this time a new video leak has also shown up on the internet.

This video leak is titled as a “test gameplay,” which means that whatever is being shown in the concept video may not be featured in the final release.

This article will study the leaked footage in full detail and discuss how it can give an idea about the upcoming shooter game.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II test gameplay footage leaked

This new leak comes from an anonymous Infinity Ward employee with an unknown motive, however, it sure ends up treating the players.

Now, if the footage is looked at closely, the camera movement is very cinematic and the movement animations of the protagonist look very well detailed. All these factors point towards this being a cinematic trailer for Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, however, the “test gameplay” title is creating a lot of confusion.

Call of Duty Leaks @CODWW2Vanguard



Here’s footage of some test gameplay for Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, leaked by an Infinity Ward employee.



RT before it gets taken down + FOLLOW BREAKING: LEAKED Modern Warfare II ‘test’ GAMEPLAY!Here’s footage of some test gameplay for Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, leaked by an Infinity Ward employee.RT before it gets taken down + FOLLOW @CODMW2Informer BREAKING: LEAKED Modern Warfare II ‘test’ GAMEPLAY!Here’s footage of some test gameplay for Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, leaked by an Infinity Ward employee.RT before it gets taken down + FOLLOW @CODMW2Informer! https://t.co/Azxj26TAmT

Currently, fans are guessing that the clip was a cinematic roam/vlog, however, more theories also suggest that this movement animation could be a part of the campaign only.

If this really ends up being the leaked gameplay footage for the upcoming sequel, players can expect to see a more smooth and polished COD game. Also, just like COD Vanguard, the game might be taking advantage of the cover system and can promote gamers to make use of it in the new game.

Apart from the video leak, the game is likely to take up the story of the new Task Force 141 and players might see the return of iconic characters like Captain Price and Soap. Along with that, it will also say farewell to the series with its second game, which has also surprised many fans.

Ralph @RalphsValve Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II intends to conclude the Rebooted Series Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II intends to conclude the Rebooted Series https://t.co/24dePBMRol

Like every other Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare II is likely to be released on each and every platform that has ever existed including the newer gen consoles and PC as well. Furthermore, PlayStation fans do not need to break a sweat following the events of Activision being bought by Xbox as Microsoft will ensure the partnership will continue to stand in the years to come.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan